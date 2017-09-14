Dating sites like OkCupid are getting political. (martin-dm/iStock)

The dating site has added a Planned Parenthood profile badge to screen dates with the same political views.

Great matches vote alike.

That’s the philosophy behind OkCupid’s Planned Parenthood badge, which is helping singles better screen dates based on their personal politics.

The dating site’s estimated 1 million members are being asked, “Should the government defund Planned Parenthood?” Those who answer “no” get a pink badge that reads #IStandWithPP added to their profile, putting their views front and center – which can save an awkward pro-life or pro-choice conversation over dinner later.

We’re making it easy to connect over what matters. Add the #IStandWithPP badge to your @OkCupid Profile >> https://t.co/O87XQ2umDr — OkCupid (@okcupid) September 13, 2017

“After all, a shared cause is sexy — and can be just the thing that makes someone give your profile a second glance,” teases OkCupid in a blog post.

The dating site has made its own politics clear. Besides 80% of its users already stating they don’t want the government to defund the organization that provides health care services, birth control and sex education across the country, OkCupid is also matching every dollar donated to PP, up to $50,000.

“OkCupid’s partnership with Planned Parenthood is really exciting because it enables us to help people connect on the issues that matter to them. In this current climate, this matters more than ever when it comes to finding ‘your person,’” said Melissa Hobley, CMO of OkCupid, in a statement. “When we looked at the data, we saw that our community on OkCupid was talking about Planned Parenthood, so we decided to make it easy to find the folks who cared about the same thing.”

Dating services are a $2.5 billion business in the U.S., according to Marketdata Enterprises Inc., and online matchmakers like OKCupid, Match.com, eHarmony and Plenty of Fish make up 70% of the market’s value.

And politics – once a taboo subject on first dates – are becoming more important for singles during these divisive times. In 2016, only 24.6% of women and 16.5% of men on eHarmony answered the political affiliation question on their profile page, Refinery29 reports. This year, those figures jumped to 68% and 47%, respectively.

This has spawned niche dating sites like TrumpSingles.com for those who believe the current president is making America great again, and LiberalHearts.com, who disagree.

So much for opposites attract.

