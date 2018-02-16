Best in Show winner Flynn, a Bichon Frise, poses for photos at the conclusion of the 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Some handlers say that female dogs can be ‘moody’ during their cycle

They’re barking up the wrong tree with this stereotype.

Since the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show’s inception in 1907, male dogs have won the “Best in Show” award nearly twice as often as female dogs have, Quartz highlighted in an interesting infographic out this week.

This year was another win for the male species: Male dog Flynn, a Bichon Frisé, was crowned the winner of the 2018 competition earlier this week, beating out finalists like Lucy the Borzoi.

You can blame the humans. “Many handlers and owners will not show a female during its cycle, which comes about every six months,” Reuters reports; that can limit female participation in events like these. Why the bias? Reuters quotes Wendy Kellerman, a handler and breeder from Hauppauge, New York, as saying that’s because “they’re moody” during their cycles.

Female dogs are not nearly as represented among the ranks of competitors at Westminster. This year, for example, roughly 1,700 male dogs competed in the competition, vs. about 1,220 female dogs. Some of this is because the prime age for competition (usually age 3-5) is also the prime time for breeding, and so female dogs are removed from the competition.

For example, the female German Shepard, Rumor, who won last year, is now retired and has bred a litter of puppies already. “Now she won’t show again, she’s done,” Gail Miller Bisher, a spokeswoman for the Westminster Kennel Club, told Reuters. “But males can keep going. They can be used as stud and continue showing and keep their coat and keep their shape of body and all that.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved