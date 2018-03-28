Social media is speculating about who allegedly bit Beyonce’s face. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Prime suspects Lena Dunham and Sanaa Lathan both deny they’re the mystery actress that Tiffany Haddish says allegedly bit Beyoncé at a party last December.

Odds are one of these “Naughty Girls” bit Beyoncé.

The world has been rocked by the biggest pop-culture mystery since “Who Shot J.R.?” after Tiffany Haddish dished to GQ in an article posted Monday that an anonymous actress allegedly nipped Queen Bey’s “Flawless” face at a party last December. So naturally, bookies are trying to cash in on the controversy, with the odds-on favorite being either “Girls” star/creator Lena Dunham or “Love and Basketball’s” Sanaa Lathan. Both actors have denied the claims.

More than 80 nations have legalized online gambling, and Europe has the largest online gambling market in the world. The market raked in $44.16 billion in 2016, and is expected to hit $81.71 billion by 2022. And bookies are game to bet on just about anything — including “Game of Thrones” survival odds, the name of the next royal baby, and yes, #WhoBitBeyoncé.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power put Dunham at the top of its “Formation” of suspects with 2 to 1 odds — meaning you’d get $2 for every $1 wagered — followed by Lathan at 7 to 2, and Gwyneth Paltrow at 6 to 1. Australian betting site Sportsbet also put Dunham on the suspicious short list, followed by “I, Tonya” star Margot Robbie, and Lathan coming in third.

“People often say ‘I could just eat her’ about Beyoncé but whoever did this had some cheek. It could be the best thing I never had though, probably even irreplaceable,’’ joked sportsbet.com.au’s Will Byrne in a statement.

Yet sites such as BoyleSports are placing the blame more squarely on Lathan’s shoulders after TMZ cited “Tiffany Haddish sources” claiming Lathan was the culprit. It reportedly “was not an aggressive bite … it was playful and noninvasive, but still caught Beyoncé off guard.”

“The favorite Sanaa Lathan was the top pick with BoyleSports customers and poses a large four-figure payout should she be revealed as the one who bit Beyoncé’s cheek,” a BoyleSports spokesperson told Moneyish, noting the site has received bets ranging from $14 to $140.

BoyleSports has former “90210” reboot actress Sara Foster, who has also denied claims, at the short odds of 6 to 4, along with Rihanna and Queen Latifah at 6 to 1. BoyleSports puts Dunham along with Jennifer Lawrence, however, at a long-shot 100 to 1.

The accused actresses denied the claims on Tuesday with cheeky Twitter posts. “As the patron saint of ‘She would do that…’ I didn’t,” Dunham wrote. Lathan chimed in with, “Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.”

As the patron saint of “She would do that…” I didn’t. — 💎 Lena Dunham 💎 (@lenadunham) March 28, 2018

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Foster also shot down the accusations on Instagram, posting a screenshot of an “Insider” reporter asking her for comment with the caption, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce.”

Beyoncé remained above the fray, with her spokesperson telling GQ that “I absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

“Girls Trip” star Haddish offered a mouthful about Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour afterparty last winter in Inglewood, where the alleged biting incident took place.

“There was this actress there, that’s just, like, doing the mostest. One of the most things she did? She bit Beyoncé in the face,” she said. “So Beyoncé stormed away, went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him … I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

“And so then…” she continued, “a lot of things happened.” Like the social-media scandal of the year.

