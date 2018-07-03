Oprah Winfrey shot down lingering 2020 presidential rumors and raved about the royal wedding in a British Vogue interview

Oprah won’t take the Oval Office.

The 64-year-old media mogul shot down rumors that she was running for president in the 2020 election in an interview with British Vogue out this week, despite the speculation following her rousing Time’s Up speech at the Golden Globes earlier this year.

“In that political structure – all the non-truths, the bull—t, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on – I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey told the magazine. “I would not be able to do it. It’s not a clean business. It would kill me.”

Winfrey fans were hopeful for an Oprah presidential bid after the former talk-show host gave an uplifting speech at the Golden Globes in January highlighting gender, race and the fight for equality. The speech inspired fans and stars alike, and even Ivanka Trump tweeted out her support despite later facing backlash for it. “Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP #United,” she tweeted at the time.

While O won’t be campaigning anytime soon, she vowed to continue advocating for the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements promoting justice and legal aid for female victims of misogyny, sexual abuse and harassment, and said she hopes to continue to promote change.

“People talk about ‘these are such dark times,’ but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently. I see, ‘Isn’t this remarkable that we’re waking up?’” she told Vogue.

“For years, women have endured craziness,” she continued. “This is what’s happening to people. They’re allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You’ve got to lean [in] to the happiness.”

If there’s any woman fit for leading the charge, it’s Winfrey. The savvy businesswoman and philanthropist — who has made the majority of her fortune from ownership of the Oprah Winfrey Show, her iconic talk show that aired on CBS for 25 years — became the first black woman to land a spot on the World’s 500 Richest People list in June. Winfrey also founded her own cable network, OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network), in 2011. And more recently, she signed a multi-year, $1 billion dollar deal with Apple to serve as a host for its new original programing.

The international icon was also one of a handful of Hollywood influencers, including Serena Williams and the Clooneys, in attendance at the royal wedding in May, surprising fans in a pale pink Stella McCartney gown. In fact, Oprah told Vogue she almost committed a fashion faux pas with that dress: She saw a picture of the cream dress being custom made for her by Stella McCartney two days before the wedding and realized it “looked white, not cream. I Googled, ‘Can you wear white to a wedding? Answer: ‘No, don’t risk it.’” So the designer did a last-minute dye job to turn it pink — which ended up turning even more heads.

And it sounds like she had the time of her life at the royal nups. “It left me feeling that anything is possible through the power of love. Reverend Curry was right!” she told the magazine. She also told “Extra” that “it felt like a shift in culture. I left more hopeful.”

