Stars like Kevin Bacon and Carrie Underwood handle money different than you and me

Some of the crazy things celebrities do with money have us seeing stars.

During a recent chat with Ellen DeGeneres on her online talk show, Oprah Winfrey admitted to DeGeneres that she visited the bank for the first time since 1988 — which is a stunning 29 years ago. What’s more, when asked what her ATM PIN number was, Winfrey stuttered before saying, “I don’t have one,” and went on to add that her visit to her local bank branch was made in order to cash a check — an innocuous-enough task — in the amount of $2 million.

“I went to the bank recently… to deposit $1 million… I just wanted to go there, just to see,” Winfrey chuckled. “It felt fantastic,” just to stand in line and do something most people do on a regular basis.

“Actually, it was $2 million,” Winfrey later recalled, and she and DeGeneres burst into robust laughter.

Winfrey isn’t the only star to exhibit some strange habits when it comes to the management of money. Earlier this summer, actor Kevin Bacon confessed that he has long struggled to manage money properly, so now, instead of swiping a card everywhere he goes, he uses cash. “I never walk around with less than $200 or $300,” Bacon told Wealthsimple in an interview, saying his relationship with money used to be “very loose… I had no budget, no savings.”

Bacon’s habits stem from his days as as a busboy and waiter in high school in New York City. “I’d get paid out at the end of the night, spend some of it at the bar, wake up the next day, and check my pockets to see how much money I had left. There was never a budget or any kind of longer-term financial plan,” he said, which partly explains why he chooses to manage his spending using cash today.

There are plenty of other stars whose behavior surrounding money isn’t much like most of ours. Country singer Carrie Underwood admitted to talk show host Rachael Ray that she clips coupons a lot. “Doing the weekly shopping, I stock up on stir-fry kits, Amy’s meatless burgers, and armloads of onions and garlic. I put onions and garlic in everything. Ack—as usual, I forgot my coupons. (Yes, I do clip them!),” Underwood revealed.

She’s not alone. Lady Gaga once vented on Twitter about receiving quizzical looks from fellow grocery store shoppers who have seen her “use coupons at grocery or try bargaining at retail.”

why do people look at me like I'm crazy when i use coupons at grocery or try bargaining at retail, IM FROM NEW YORK WHERE IS THE SALE RACK — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) December 21, 2012

Kristen Bell is in the same boat. “I use a lot of coupons,” Bell said in an interview with comedian Conan O’Brien. “The best coupon you can get, possibly in the world, is the Bed Bath & Beyond coupon.”

What’s more, Sarah Jessica Parker of “Carrie Bradshaw” Sex & the City fame has opened up about building her son’s wardrobe out of hand-me-downs from his cousins. “[My son] only wears hand-me-downs because I’ve got all these older nephews,” Parker told PARADE Magazine. “I think it’s incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work.”

And other celebrities are thrifty because of formative experience in their earlier years. “When I was a kid, I had two jobs,” Jay Leno, legendary comic and the former host of NBC’s Tonight Show, wrote in a PARADE column. “I worked at a Ford dealership and at a McDonald’s. I’d spend the money from one job and save the money from the other. … I live on the money I make as a comedian, and I put all the TV money in the bank. I’ve never spent a dime of TV money — ever.”

Like Leno, Law & Order actress Mariska Hargitay also follows a careful budget. She once said in an interview, “I make a lot now, but I don’t feel that way, because I was poor and had no money for a lot longer than I’ve had it… I’m saving money to live on, for the future. There are not that many roles for women, and I’ve been blessed with one of the great ones.”

