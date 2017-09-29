The Time Capsule feature plays your favorite hits from your teens and 20s

Here’s a good reason not to lie about your age.

Music streaming service Spotify just launched a personalized playlist that will send you straight back to your high school and early college days. The new feature, called Time Capsule, plays two hours of hits from your teens and early 20s.

When you sign up for Spotify, it asks for your date of birth for a variety of reason, but one being that it can now uncover hits from your awkward years — so you can reminisce the era of your first kiss, of using the anti-skip buffer button on your Sony Discman or of the tunes you played when you got your first set of wheels.

By using your birthdate to curate a one-of-a-kind collection of songs, the streaming service searches its database of millions of songs to find chart-toppers and iconic throwbacks designed to make you yearn for your younger years.

For someone born in 1980, a playlist opens with Snoop Dogg’s “Lodi Dodi” and includes 54 other notable hits like Ghostface Killah’s “Cherchez LaGhost,” “Sabotage” by the Beastie Boys and R. Kelly’s “Bump n’ Grind.” Sade, Janet Jackson and Nirvana also round out a current 37 year-old’s Time Capsule.

The birth year 1985 brings on Backstreet’s “No Diggity,” Missy Elliott’s “Hot Boyz,” Usher’s “My Way,” and Lil’ Kim’s “Crush on You” with some Destiny’s Child, Eve and Ryan Adams to get you in the mood too.

A person born in 1991 has a playlist that includes Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me,” Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten,” “One, Two Step” by Ciara, “Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado and Jennifer Lopez’s famed “Jenny From the Block.”

Someone born in 1995 will be delighted to find Tegan and Sara’s “Where Does The Good Go,” Justin Timberlake’s “Senorita,” Jason Mraz’s “I’m Yours,” and Vanessa Carlton’s “A Thousand Miles,” among others like The Fray, Train, Coldplay and The Click Five.

People are loving it.

@Spotify you guys absolutely nailed it with the new #TimeCapsule playlist. My ears feel like they're back in high school! — Bill (@handfulofsounds) September 28, 2017

For all you guys that don’t know about @Spotify’s new #TimeCapsule playlist…. Hands down the best playlist I’ve ever listened to. 🔥🔥🔥 — ERIC (@theB4ldE4gle) September 28, 2017

According to the statistics portal Statista, the Swedish streaming service founded in 2006 has 60 million paying subscribers as of July 2017. Digital Journal reports that the company has 140 million active users, but still has yet to become profitable.

A premium subscription costs $9.99 a month and includes an ad-free, high-quality audio experience with features like shuffle play, unlimited skips and offline listening. The free version only allows for shuffle play, but college students can pay $4.99 per month for a subscription that also includes Hulu and families can opt for the $14.99 monthly package that enables six people living at the same address to each operate their own account.

