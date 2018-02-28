Monthly laser and facial treatments are taking the beauty industry by storm

Skin fitness is the new gym membership.

Doctors and cosmetologists are taking a page from the fitness industry, charging patients monthly membership fees to get regular skincare. PFRANKMD Skin Salon, a celebrity cosmetic dermatology business, recently introduced a new Skin Fitness Membership program featuring packages where patients can get monthly non-invasive laser facial treatments from about $135 – $325 per month. At New York City-based HeyDey, you can pay between $89 and $126 per month for a monthly 50- to 75-minute facial, and at Silver Mirror Facial Bar, also in Manhattan, you can pay between $50 and $108 for a monthly anti-aging or acne-prevention facial.

These skincare memberships operate like an annual gym membership: Clients agree to a yearlong contract and then pay a fee each month to get the services — though unlike a gym membership, these skincare memberships limit the number of services you can get to about 12 per year. For clients, the benefit is that the annual membership can cut the cost of services — signing up for a membership is 20% cheaper than the same number of regularly priced treatments at PFRANKMD, for example. The doctors and cosmetologists see benefit in that they’re getting customers to come in more frequently, and some clients won’t use all of their treatments.

SEE ALSO: It’s shocking how common it is for people with acne to develop depression

“People always ask me about making their skin look better. I always say ‘exercise your skin’ and that means doing simple things frequently,” Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank, chief medical officer and founder of PFRANKMD Skin Salon, tells Moneyish. “You can’t work out for two weeks and not for the rest of the year, it’s the same thing with skin treatments. We want to do small things regularly.”

So what exactly do you get for these monthly membership fees? At PFrank Skin Salon, patients choose from any three treatments. Options include the Clear & Brilliant, a painless laser treatment that targets small areas of the skin to shrink pores and reduce acne scars, brown spots and fine lines; the Laser Genesis Skin Toning, a 20-minute treatment that minimizes redness and rosacea; and the Exilis Extra Skin Tightening procedure that uses radiofrequency and ultrasound technology to create firmer skin. Treatments each take less than an hour Frank says. “In the next 15 years these kind of treatments are going to be like going to get a manicure or a pedicure,” says Frank.

HeyDey, the customized monthly facial package features a 50 or 75-minute facial with a double cleanse, exfoliation, face massage, mask and hydration. You can also add-on peels, microdermabrasion and even beard therapy for men at an extra cost. And at Silver Mirror Facial Bar, clients get a monthly acne, anti-aging or brightening facial with extractions, peels and oxygen. Unlike a spa, the salon is set up with a more upbeat atmosphere with indie rock music and watermelon water served in an open floor plan.

“The facial used to be this thing that’s once or twice a year you would treat yourself to as a luxury relaxing experience,” says Matt Marrone, co-founder of Silver Mirror. “We want our clients to be here every two to four weeks.”

SEE ALSO: 2018’s hottest beauty item is not safe for your skin, dermatologists say

It’s not just older people doing treatments like this either. Millennials are willing to shell out monthly fees on beauty and grooming treatments, particularly anti-aging efforts in an age of selfies and social media. Indeed, Frank says half of his new patients are under the age of 30. Millennial women account for 47% of the $13 billion beauty industry, according to a report from TABS Analytics. And according to one recent survey, 94% of millennials reported making personal improvement commitments — compared with 84% of Boomers and 81% of Gen Xers — and said they’d be willing to spend nearly $300 per month on them.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved