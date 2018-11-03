Seniors tell Moneyish why they like to host guests and why they prefer to stay in people’s homes

These senior moments will never be forgotten.

Globetrotting isn’t just for millennials — a new report by Airbnb reveals that the senior sector has been bitten by the travel bug. As both hosts and travelers, the over-60 set are the site’s fastest growing demographic.

And seniors aren’t just booking homes in exotic places, they’re opting for thrill-seeking experiences around the world. From exploring the unseen corners of Hong Kong to indulging in Havana’s culinary culture, the report revealed that there was a 260% increase in Experience bookings — activities designed and led by locals — by seniors worldwide since last year. And the number of Experiences hosted by locals ages 60 and over has grown by nearly 1100% in the last year.

Seniors are traveling more because the average senior is relatively healthy and physically active, explains Dr. Marc Agronin, a geriatric psychiatrist at Miami Jewish Health, told Moneyish. “Expectations for post-retirement plans have grown dramatically and this drives a travel boom for seniors,” said Agronin. Indeed, according to the AARP’s 2018 Travel Trends report, Baby Boomers anticipated taking four to five leisure trips this year, for which they’ll spend roughly $6,300 in total. And, partaking in authentic, local experiences garners the interest of about half of international baby boomer travelers. Plus, 79% of Boomers preferred renting private homes over a hotel, thanks to the additional amenities offered in homes and the option to save money because they’re less expensive.

For 65 year-old Deo Angulo, the most booked 60+ Experience host in Europe, using his boat to take guests to sea in Barcelona was a way for him to overcome the financial crisis of 2008. “I started by renting the boat for people to sleep, but now I live on the ship. I love sharing my experiences with people and getting to exchange knowledge of their countries and my city,” Angulo told Moneyish of his hosting gig which earns him about $17,000 annually.

Susan Grave, 80, who is based in Berlin, told Moneyish that as a single traveler, she loves having the opportunity to mingle with hosts and get local tips. “I’m a people person, so being able to meet with locals is a big draw,” she said. Among her most memorable Airbnb Experiences was spending the day being a model for a professional photographer who was a local Experience host. “I love that Airbnb is more personal than a big hotel,” said Grave.

And the types of experiences seniors are seeking vary greatly. The most popular Experiences seniors host and book include history, music, food and drink, the arts, nature, wellness and social impact, where 100% of the proceeds go back to the organization that the Experience benefits. By contrast, only 6% of millennials have an interest in bucket list trips and 74% of millennials are likely to bring work with them on vacation, with 53% of the younger generation adding leisure time to a business trip.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved