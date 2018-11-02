(Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Experts talked to Moneyish about what impact stars like Oprah Winfrey, Will Ferrell and Kanye West could have on the Nov. 6 elections.

As Tuesday’s midterms draw closer, some Georgia residents will get far better than a free car: a visit from Oprah Winfrey herself.

Winfrey is knocking on doors for Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams, who would become the country’s first black woman governor — the mogul’s “very first time ever canvassing for anybody,” she said in a video Thursday. The Queen of All Media, who also stumped for Abrams at town hall events, followed in the footsteps of Will Ferrell’s door-knocking efforts days earlier.

The stars have aligned to push people to the polls, both in their support for candidates in tight races and in broader get-out-the-vote campaigns. Taylor Swift, for example, urged fans to register to vote and backed Tennessee Democrats Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper last month, her first-ever political endorsements. Eva Longoria, LeBron James and Travis Scott have thrown their support behind Texas Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke. Ava DuVernay, Gabrielle Union and Alyssa Milano have backed Andrew Gillum, the Florida Democrat vying to be governor.

“Keep getting angry, keep getting inspired,” Milano told Gillum rallygoers at an event in September. “Do everything you can to get out the vote.”

Even some celebrities on the other end of the political spectrum, admittedly less common in liberal-heavy Hollywood, have wielded social media clout on behalf of their own issues and candidates.

“Cheers” alum Kirstie Alley, a onetime supporter of President Trump, has backed California’s Proposition 12, a ballot measure on farm animal confinement. Scott Baio endorsed Eddie Edwards, a Republican congressional candidate in New Hampshire, back in August. “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash told followers to “#VoteRED”; pro-Trump actor Dean Cain, a self-described independent, encouraged fans to “get educated on the issues” and vote Tuesday however they choose.

On the nonpartisan end of the spectrum, “Telethon for America” — an election-eve initiative from the nonprofit When We All Vote with scheduled appearances by Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Judd Apatow, Pharrell Williams, Amy Schumer and dozens of other boldface names — will solicit viewers’ pledges to vote with the goal of raising zero money.

So do celebrity endorsements even help, as Winfrey’s 2008 presidential primary endorsement of Barack Obama is believed to have done?

For starters, celebrity endorsers “can attract cameras and publicity to local and state candidates that really might heighten their profile, in ways that really could be advantageous in getting their name out to new demographics,” Kathryn Brownell, an associate professor of history at Purdue University and the author of “Showbiz Politics: Hollywood in American Political Life,” told Moneyish. “They can raise attention; they can get people excited about voting,” she said.

“Most importantly, I think what celebrities do is draw attention,” agreed Michael Cobb, an associate professor of political science at North Carolina State University. “What celebrities do is make things newsworthy — and once things are newsworthy, additional things can happen as indirect effects.” Stars can turn out people to events who normally wouldn’t have attended, he said, providing party operatives with lists of folks to target in get-out-the-vote efforts. Plus, they come in handy with fundraising.

Celebrity endorsements can also sway how voters feel, according to research by University of Tennessee, Knoxville professor Anthony Nownes, whose 2017 study examined the effects of Hillary Clinton’s star-studded army of endorsers on voters’ emotions toward the presidential hopeful. “(L)earning that a slew of popular celebrities had endorsed Hillary Clinton,” Nownes wrote in a blog post, “lowered respondents’ levels of anger and anxiety toward her.”

“Celebrities can potentially have more influence in a midterm election when their followers may be less likely to get out to vote or even know there is an election going on,” added Marty Cohen, an associate professor of political science at James Madison University. “A celebrity like Taylor Swift may be able to reach young people more easily than the mainstream media or the political parties.” (Turnout to the 2014 midterm elections was less than 37%, the lowest midterm turnout since WWII.)

But stars’ involvement can prompt backlash against the so-called “Hollywood elite.” “I think people feel like celebrities and athletes should, as they say, ‘stay in their lane,’” Cohen said. “Celebrities I don’t think are given a lot of credence as far as their political views are concerned. I also think that it’s seen by many in middle America as talking down to them.”

Consider Mike Pence’s words at a campaign event Thursday for Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams’ opponent in the Georgia race. “I heard Oprah is in town today. And I heard Will Ferrell was going door to door the other day. Well, I’d like to remind Stacey and Oprah and Will Ferrell: I’m kind of a big deal, too,” the VP said to cheers. “And I’ve got a message for all of Stacey Abrams’ liberal Hollywood friends: This ain’t Hollywood. This is Georgia.”

The effectiveness of an endorsement also depends on who the celebrity is, David Jackson, a professor of political science at Bowling Green State University, told Moneyish. “People can be very famous for some people and be virtually unknown to others — that threshold of familiarity has to be there in order for there to be any influence,” he said. “It’s a complicated process because the celebrity has to be liked; the celebrity has to be credible; the celebrity has to be well-known.”

Take musician Ted Nugent, for example: Jackson’s research found that the polarizing NRA board member’s endorsement served as a drag among all likely voters, but a positive influence among people sympathetic to the Tea Party movement. “Managers have to be strategic in terms of deploying their celebrities, just as they’re strategic in terms of deploying spending on advertising, yard signs, canvassing — all the other aspects of a campaign,” Jackson said.

There’s also Kanye West, whose onetime support Trump seized upon to make inroads with African-American voters. West, who at one point suggested abolishing the amendment that outlawed slavery, may see his influence “muted by a perception of an absence of credibility,” Jackson said. “If anything, Kanye’s endorsement of the President might just backfire on the community that they’re looking to mobilize,” Cohen added.

And while celebrity endorsements can serve as a cue to their fanbase, Cohen said, they’re not a promise of resources. “If you get a governor’s endorsement or a mayor’s endorsement, then you can count on the mayor or governor’s organization to help you in your electoral bid. So not only are endorsements a cue to voters — ‘Hey, I like this person; you should like them too’ — it’s also a promise of their apparatus and their machinery putting to work for the candidate that they endorse,” he said. “Celebrities just don’t really have that.”

It’s difficult to gauge whether celebrities’ efforts actually lead to increased turnout, Brownell said. But “the more that they can turn that glitzy attention into concrete action,” she added, “the more effective they will be.”

