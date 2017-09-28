(Timothy A. Clary)

The Julia Roberts and Richard Gere classic will take to the stage next year

It’s a sure thing.

Pretty Woman, the 1990 film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, will debut on Broadway as “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” at the Nederlander Theater in New York City on an as-yet unspecified date in fall 2018. The musical adaptation of the movie will star actress Samantha Barks as prostitute-turned-love interest Vivian Ward, the role played by Roberts, alongside Tony-winning actor Steve Kazee (“Once”), as business magnate Edward Lewis. Original music will be co-written by lyricist Bryan Adams.

Upon its release nearly 30 years ago, Pretty Woman raked in $463 million in gross revenue worldwide, and was called “the sweetest and most openhearted love fable since ‘The Princess Bride,'” by legendary film critic Robert Ebert, writing for the Chicago Sun-Times.

Thompson predicts that, while much of the movie’s script may change somewhat, the show will still be a success at the box office, as were many other films that Broadway turned into a musical.

Whatever money Pretty Woman makes, one thing is clear: An evening at the theater doesn’t come cheap for most musical lovers. Average ticket prices for Aladdin are priced at about $109 per person, with better seats running for almost double in many cases; the same can be said for Anastasia, whose premium tickets start at $275 each, and The Lion King, whose prices range from $129 and up on many nights.

What’s more, these films turned into musicals can be veritable gold mines for their producers. Aladdin, on Broadway since 2014, has grossed more than $277 million; Anastasia, a newcomer that opened earlier this year, has bagged more than $27 million so far in its first few months; and The Lion King — the highest-grossing musical of all time — has earned a whipping $1.4 billion in ticket sales to date.

