Molly Huddle is one of many American women to watch at the 2018 TCS NYC Marathon. (Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

The elite women’s field is one to watch at the TCS New York City Marathon this weekend.

More than 50,000 runners are toeing the TCS New York City Marathon starting line on Sunday — and all eyes will be on the women’s race.

That’s because the elite American women have been on a roll ever since Shalane Flanagan, 37, became the first U.S. female to win the race in 40 years last November, followed by Desiree Linden, 35, breaking a similar drought five months later in becoming the first American woman to break the Boston Marathon tape in 33 years. In January, Molly Huddle, 34, set the American half marathon record by running 1:07:25 at the Houston Half. And all three of these sole sisters are tackling NYC’s 26.2-mile course across the five boroughs this weekend.

“On any given weekend … we have a handful of (American) women who can be victorious in this race, and I think that’s really, really exciting,” said Deena Kastor, a running master who holds the American record in four racing events, including the marathon. She and Huddle recently spoke to Moneyish about this year’s NYC Marathon field.

And the big story at this year’s race is the professional females. Runners’ World reported that four of the 10 fastest American women marathoners have clocked their personal best times since April 2017. So American women distance runners are having a moment as the world’s biggest marathon kicks off at 9:20 a.m. EST on Nov. 4. (Here’s where to watch.) The elite field features 13 women who have run marathons in under two hours and 30 minutes, including three-time NYC Marathon winner Mary Keitany, the world record holder from Kenya.

Male and female African runners, especially from Ethiopia and Kenya, have been dominating the sport for the past couple of decades. Their performances have pushed Americans to run that much faster. “Everyone has to come with their A game; there is no complacency,” said Kastor.

Kastor and Huddle also noted that seeing their sisters winning major world marathons or placing in the top three encourages them to complete similar feats. “The first step in succeeding is believing that you can, and on any given weekend, when you see a number of American women runners on the podium at international races … it just reinforces that belief over and over again, so that repetition has really empowered American distance runners,” said Kastor, a Chicago and London marathon winner who earned the 2004 Olympic Marathon bronze medal.

So as more women are running and training at a high level, that means more of them are going to produce faster times and win races. “You have a really talented group of women right now. We’ve been knocking on the door for a long time,” said Huddle, who placed third in her marathon debut at NYC in 2016. “If you can finish in the top five consistently in a major, you’re eventually gonna win one. So a lot of our best women are going into these marathons, and they are having their day. It’s just crazy that they are happening so close together.”

Now Huddle is hoping to finally have her day — especially since Linden “tagged” her on Twitter last spring. When Flanagan won NYC last year, she tweeted “now it’s your turn” to Linden — who then won Boston five months later. So after her win, Linden passed the baton by tweeting at Huddle, “Head up. You’re next.”

“In a way it raises the bar to the point where you kind of feel like, if you haven’t won a major, you can’t be considered one of America’s best,” Huddle said. “But really it’s more encouraging than anything. There were a couple of years where I started to think, ‘I just don’t know if it’s possible (to win a Major) in this climate. And now, it’s just comforting to see women in the same system as you do it. We’re the same age. We’re really peers. So that’s super encouraging.

“I was here last year at the finish line live-tweeting when Shalane won the marathon, and said I definitely wanted to come back (this) year and be live-running, because it was very inspiring,” she added. “I’m just really happy to be back, and healthy, and more motivated than ever.”

