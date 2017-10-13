Plus 6 fun ways to celebrate the holiday

Today might not have you saying TGIF.

For the superstitious, Friday the 13th signifies an unlucky day replete with fear, bad karma and accident-prone occurrences. But for celebrity tarot card reader Angie Banicki — who has read cards for Sophia Bush, Will Forte, Ellen Page, Alison Janney and Felicity Huffman — it “doesn’t have a huge significance.”

Still, she tells Moneyish, that’s not always the case. “The number 13 in the tarot deck is the death card and signifies massive transformation. It can be a time when things are really tough in one part of your life, but usually in a way that prepares you for something new and amazing to come.”

The Los Angeles-based 38 year-old got her start as a psychic after realizing the dreams she was having about people were predictive of what was happening in their life. “My friend gave me Chinese magic sticks that gave people messages and another friend gave me Prada cards which opened up something for me. I didn’t understand how but I could see things about people in those cards and it became a fun way to connect with people,” says Banicki.

Over the last five years, she has read cards for many Hollywood heavyweights, prompting her business to blossom. “I knew one actor’s film would be nominated for an Oscar, I’ve seen how a film deal would come together, how a screenwriter’s project was going to sell and I once knew an actress’ ex would be coming back into her life,” says Banicki.

While she reveals that the most common topics people seek insight about are love and career, she encourages looking at specific people like potential mates and coworkers in one’s life, as those tend to be problem areas.

At $300 for a one hour reading – the stereotypically unlucky day can turn into a life lesson. But if that sounds too eerie, here are six other ways to have fun on Friday the 13th:

Take in the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival

The 50 plus flicks shown at this festival feed fearless souls. A mini-marathon of the Friday the 13th movies air today starting at 4pm and the fun runs through the weekend and includes Q+A’s with filmmakers, panels, events, food and drinks. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that tickets start at $13.

Get tattooed

Parlors across the nation are celebrating with deeply discounted ink. From $13 designs at Rat City Tattoo in Seattle and Twisted Tattoo Studio in Chicago, to $20 art at Gypsy Rose Tattoo in Phoenix, you’ll permanently remember how you spent the day.

Try on some words of wisdom

The vintage-inspired clothing company Wildfox has a few designs dedicated to the dreary day. From their $202 Magic Winona Sweater to the simply stated $88 Witch Perry Thermal, grab some new garb to wear on future freaky Fridays.

Get an energy cleansing

L.A.-based Reiki master Kiki Matoba heals energy using crystals, sound, essential oils and lightwork. She tells Moneyish, “I’m here to help awaken and uplift people so that they may live a life they love.” A two-hour house-call session costs $200 and concludes with pulling Oracle cards to give the receiver guidance to take with them.

Buy an evil eye

They’re considered good luck charms that provide spiritual protection, so there’s no better day than this possibly possessed one to purchase some new bling. Jewelry designer Anita Ko offers diamond and ruby eye-shaped stud earrings for $2,525, while BaubleBar sells a more affordable crystal evil eye pendant for $12.

Drink a magic potion

Some might call it witches brew but the folks at HUM Nutrition have whipped up a superfood powder called Raw Beauty that boosts energy, increases skin’s radiance and stimulates metabolism. The concoction is made from organic barley grass, organic chlorella, licorice root powder and a handful of other powerful ingredients and mint chocolate chip flavoring. Moneyish readers get a magical discount when use the code FRIDAY13 at checkout for 13% off first orders of $29+.

