Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s new lingerie line, will feature sizes extra-small to 3X on the heels of her successful Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is in tune with women of all shapes and sizes.

The singer and entrepreneur announced she’s launching a lingerie line called Savage x Fenty, embracing inclusivity by offering women sizes from extra-small to 3X.

RiRi celebrated the May 11 launch early with a video ad featuring plus-size model Audrey Ritchie in the campaign clad in a pale pink bra and underwear set. In it, Ritchie references her “really giant” chest.

“They were double-Ds by the time I was in the eighth grade,” Ritchie says in the clip, where she talks about growing confident in her own skin.

“I think I feel most sexy in the morning: rolls, stretch marks, cellulite,” she said. “Whichever gender you choose to have sex with, you should be proud and find yourself sexually.”

SEE ALSO: This new clothing app is the Poshmark for plus-size women

Rihanna also offered peeks of her lingerie styles in earlier campaign posts, such as previewing a pink lace bodysuit.

The inclusive new line will feature bra sizes ranging from 32A to a 44DD, while underwear sizes come in extra-small to a 3X. With the average woman being a size 16 to 18, there’s certainly demand: The plus-size women’s clothing industry is valued at $17 billion, according to NDP Group. More recently, fashion brands like Reformation, Target and Reese Witherspoon’s Draper and James clothing line broke into the market by introducing their own plus-size designs.

SEE ALSO: This celeb favorite clothing line finally has a plus-size line

The “Work” singer-turned-businesswoman has recently pivoted to lingerie on the heels of her highly successful Fenty makeup launch in September, which features a range of foundation in 40 shades, making it seamless for women of all races to find a color that matches their skin tone. The brand received praise from the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Viola Davis and hijabi model Halima Aden.

“The thing about Fenty, which I own, is that I can get a base makeup that is exactly my skin tone,” Davis told Refinery29 of Rihanna’s foundation.

The sales reflect her customers’ support. Fenty Beauty fans spend an average of $471 per year in the makeup category, compared to KKW shoppers — Kim Kardashian’s new beauty line — who spend $278; Kylie Cosmetics shoppers who spend $181; and shoppers of Kat Von D who spend $371, according to research from Slice Intelligence as reported by WWD.

Fans have already been showing an outpouring of support on social media, singing RiRi’s praises for incorporating plus-sizes into the line. So it’s safe to say Rihanna could be hitting a high note by folding messages of body positivity into her new fashion brand.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved