Summer water just got a twist.

Rosé Vodka, a new hybrid of the pink wine spiked with the clear spirit, is making its debut just as dry January comes to an end.

Hangar 1 Vodka is rolling out its Rosé flavored Vodka Thursday ($32), a blend of vodka with real California rosé wine. Head distiller Caley Shoemaker was inspired to create a vodka enhanced by a blend of Northern California Petit Verdot and White Meritage wines from the Golden State.

Rose Vodka courtesy of Hangar.

The floral sip has notes of Honeycrisp apple, sweet pea blossoms and a hint of oak, and tastes silky and soft with hints of berry and wood with crisp acidity, according to the company website.

SEE ALSO: Yikes, why chocolate and wine will get more expensive

The spirit can be sipped on the rocks, in cocktails like a spritzer or sangria, or as a fruity rosé vodka soda.

While many tend to swap out the pink wine for a bolder, full-bodied red in the winter, a dryer rosé can really bring out the flavors of rich meat and cheese dishes like a mushroom quiche, ham, leek and gouda souffle, or a simple rosemary flatbread, Food & Wine suggests.

SEE ALSO: These are the ten best sparkling wines for New Year’s Eve that cost less than $10

And if vodka isn’t your spirit of choice, mixologists suggest plenty of ways to stiffen up a winter cocktail using a splash of the pink wine. It can compliment whiskey and bourbon by adding a few ounces of rosé with a little lime juice and simple syrup. Or for a smokier taste, you can add aged tequila (tequila reposado) with lemon and spices like clove and star anise along with orange and vermouth.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved