The ABC sitcom “The Conners” was wall-to-wall laughs in its Tuesday night premiere.

But it’s unlikely that Roseanne Barr, the creator and star of “Roseanne,” which spawned the new spin-off, was amused. At all.

The show wasted little time revealing that Roseanne Conner was dead, a casualty of an opioid overdose. Barr let that cat out of the bag last month during a talk with the YouTube show “Walk Away.” During that conversation, she said that her TV alter ego “should have died a hero or not at all,” adding that OD’ing was “so cynical and horrible.”

That’s her take — and she’s more than entitled to it. But from another perspective, the idea was was illuminating. It shone a light on a national crisis of addiction. (More than 130 people die every day in America from opioid-related overdoses, according to government data.) It was handled with care. Not preachy. It felt right.

The same goes for the rest of episode, which found the Conner clan knee-deep in grief, casseroles, and, as ever, unpaid bills.

Past due notices have been constants for the Conners, since day one in 1988. The same goes for gallows humor.

“Are we horrible for laughing,” Darlene (Sara Gilbert) asks her sister Becky (Lecy Goranson), even as the air is heavy with loss. “Laughing inappropriately,” answers Becky, “is what mom taught us to do.”

Lines like that — and the show was packed with them — marked a good first step for a new show burdened by baggage before it ever aired.

Disney-owned ABC canceled “Roseanne” — last season’s top comedy among adults in the key 18-49 category — nearly immediately after Barr posted a racist tweet about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett. Barr was fired. The network pull the plug on the reboot in late May, just two months after the sitcom debuted to a whopping 18 million viewers.

“This has been one of the big TV stories of the year,” Robert Thompson, professor of TV and pop culture at Syracuse University, told Moneyish. “This was a really big hit,” he said. “Then everything hit the fan after Roseanne’s tweet controversy. The show went away. Now it’s back.”

So is the rest of the whole cast, including John Goodman as widower Dan, who’s angry and grieving, but not above parlaying his loss into a free drink. When a bartender gives him a beer as solace, Dan observes the brew is domestic, and says that his sadness “goes all the way to Germany.”

Roseanne’s quirky sister Jackie, played the by great Laurie Metcalf, tries to tamp down her feelings by organizing her late sibling’s kitchen. It doesn’t work out well.

But one episode in, “The Conners,” which could be called a Roseanne-less “Roseanne” is working out quite well. The ensemble is clicking on all cylinders. A-list advertisers showed up during the breaks — Cheerios, Duracell, Pepsi, Ritz and an array of ABC shows.

But the question remains whether people will watch without Roseanne. “If the show was the solar system, Roseanne was the sun,” said Thompson. “The rest of the planets have some serious adjusting to do.” That includes that cast and audiences.

Judging by Tuesday’s debut opening episode, the adjustments have already begun. Unlike the politically charged “Roseanne” premiere in March, politics were erased from the canvas.

Of course, Barr is erased too. She may be missed. But the show seems fine. The debut episode was called “Keep on Truckin.” Minus a matriarch, the Conners are doing just that.

