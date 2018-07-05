Members of the LGBTQ community are criticizing the ‘Ghost in a Shell’ star for taking a role away from trans actors

Scarlett Johansson is facing backlash for signing on to play a transgender man in “Rub & Tug.”

The LGBTQ community in Hollywood and beyond is criticizing the “Ghost in a Shell” star for her forthcoming role in “Rub & Tug,” a crime biopic based on the true story of a transgender massage parlor owner Dante “Tex” Gill. Many have questioned why the opportunity was not offered to a trans actor, and bashed Johansson for accepting it.

Trace Lysette, best known for playing Shea on Amazon’s “Transparent,” took to Twitter in outrage. “I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles,” she wrote. “But we know that’s not the case. A mess.”

Oh word?? So you can continue to play us but we can’t play y’all? Hollywood is so fucked… I wouldn’t be as upset if I was getting in the same rooms as Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett for cis roles, but we know that’s not the case. A mess. https://t.co/s8gBlBI1Sw — Trace Lysette (@tracelysette) July 4, 2018

Actress Jamie Clayton from “Sense8” and “The Neon Demon” also expressed anger over the casting choice, noting, “Actors who are trans never even get to audition FOR ANYTHING OTHER THAN ROLES OF TRANS CHARACTERS.”

Actors who are trans never even get to audition FOR ANYTHING OTHER THAN ROLES OF TRANS CHARACTERS. THATS THE REAL ISSUE. WE CANT EVEN GET IN THE ROOM. Cast actors WHO ARE TRANS as NON TRANS CHARACTERS. I DARE YOU #RupertSanders @NewRegency #ScarlettJohansson https://t.co/RkrW8MeGcG — Jamie Clayton (@MsJamieClayton) July 4, 2018

Johansson, meanwhile, hasn’t done much to appease critics. When the website Bustle reached out to her representative for a statement regarding the controversy, it received the response: “Tell them that they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.” Johansson’s rep did not immediately return a Moneyish request for comment.

April Reign, the creator of #OscarsSoWhite, also criticized Johansson for taking on the role, noting that she could’ve afforded to turn it down.

“Scarlett Johannson is not hurting for money. She is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is about to get her own film: Black Widow. She is also a well-established actress so she doesn’t need the increased profile. So why would she take work away from a trans actor? #OscarsSoWhite”

Scarlett Johannson is not hurting for money. She is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is about to get her own film: Black Widow. She is also a well-established actress so she doesn't need the increased profile. So why would she take work away from a trans actor? #OscarsSoWhite — April (@ReignOfApril) July 3, 2018

And the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative — the University of Southern California research group behind the inclusion rider — also expressed dismay on Twitter: “Another step in the wrong direction! @Timesup,” the account tweeted.

Another step in the wrong direction! @Timesup

Why cast Scarlett Johansson as a trans man when you could just cast … a man? https://t.co/gfWQKAVI6R via @slate — Annenberg Inclusion Initiative (@Inclusionists) July 3, 2018

Fans also pointed out that “Rub & Tug” will be directed by Rupert Sanders, the same man who directed Johansson in “Ghost in the Shell,” a live-action Hollywood remake of one of the most successful Japanese anime movies ever. In it, Johansson played the heroine, originally named Motoko Kusanagi. Many lashed out at the film for whitewashing, and critics insisted the role should have gone to a Japanese actor.

It’s worth noting that only two trans characters appeared in major films in 2015 and 2016. Benedict Cumberbatch’s parody of a non-binary person named “All” in “Zoolander 2” in 2016 received major backlash from LGBT activists, who called for a boycott of film on grounds of transphobia. And 2015’s “Hot Pursuit” briefly featured a trans woman. Aside from that, despite the success of shows like “Transparent” and Laverne Cox’s Emmy nomination for her role in “Orange is the New Black,” TV and film have yet to bring forth significant lead casting opportunities for trans actors.

A number of cisgender actors, meanwhile, have taken on trans roles in recent years, including the likes of Elle Fanning, who portrayed teen transgender male Rey in “3 Generations”; Jared Leto in “Dallas Buyers Club”; Eddie Redmayne in “The Danish Girl” and, most recently, Matt Bomer in “Anything.” Executive producer Mark Ruffalo took the heat from GLAAD’s director of transgender media and representation, Nick Adams, who wrote an op-ed for The Hollywood Reporter in 2016 titled: “Matt Bomer and Men Who Play Transgender Women Send a ‘Toxic and Dangerous’ Message.”

“The decision to put yet another man in a dress to portray a transgender woman touches a nerve for transgender people, and rightfully so,” Adams wrote. “It’s yet another painful reminder that, in the eyes of so many people, transgender women are really just men.”

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved