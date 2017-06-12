Sean "Diddy" Combs tops the 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100 list of top earners. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Beyonce, J.K. Rowling and Drake also top this year’s Celebrity 100 list

Mo’ money hasn’t made mo’ problems for Diddy.

Rapper, fashion designer and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs tops the 2017 Forbes World’s Highest-Paid Celebrities list after banking $130 million pre-tax over the last 12 months, edging out Beyonce and J.K. Rowling.

“I ain’t foolin’ around… I’m building assets,” Combs told Forbes in 1999, the last time he topped the list. And the majority of the media mogul’s assets came from selling one-third of his Sean John clothing line for an estimated $70 million, as well as a Diageo Ciroc vodka partnership and his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour.

The world’s 100 highest-paid celebrities made $5.16 billion pretax during the June 2016 and June 2017 scoring period, which Forbes tallied up using figures from Nielsen, NPD Bookscan, Pollstar, Box Office Mojo, IMDB and more.

While Beyonce is now taking a showbiz break to welcome her twins sometime this year, her “Formation World Tour” and “Lemonade” release over the past year gave her a $105 million haul. Rounding out the top five are “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling in third with $95 million, followed by rapper Drake at $94 million – more than double his 2016 earnings thanks to his tours – and with Real Madrid soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo rounding out the top five with $93 million.

Beyonce also praised Combs’ business savvy in the Forbes’ inaugural highest-paid celebrities list 20 years ago, saying, “I’ve never met anyone that works harder than me in my industry.” Bow down.

The ritzy A-list index is mostly made up of American talent, with just over one-third of the Celebrity 100 coming from outside the U.S. The international icons include Chinese comedian and martial arts master Jackie Chan (No. 39 with $49 million) and Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan (No. 65, $38 million.)

Kylie Jenner, 19, cracked the Celebrity 100 for the first time, with her endorsements, family reality show, namesake cosmetics and clothing line netting her $41 million and 59th place.

See Forbes for the complete list.

