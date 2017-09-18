Former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks onstage during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

News networks and ‘Dancing With the Stars’ were courting Trump’s former press secretary – but Jimmy Kimmel and the Emmys got him first.

The Emmys got Spicey.

President Donald Trump’s former press secretary Sean Spicer stole the show early into the Emmy Awards on Sunday night by riffing on the infamous press conference that made him the butt of “Saturday Night Live’s” jokes.

During his opening monologue, host Stephen Colbert mused on whether this was the biggest Emmy audience in history, and called Spicer to the stage. To the audience’s shock – particularly Melissa McCarthy, whose now notorious impression of the White House spokesman made him a household name – Spicer himself rolled out out on a motorized podium.

“This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the world,” Spicer declared, referencing his inaugural White House press conference in January about the crowd-size of Trump’s presidential inauguration.

“Melissa McCarthy, everyone!” Colbert cracked, as the Spicer left the stage.

The country’s been waiting for Spicey to make his return to TV since he resigned in July. He sat down on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last Wednesday to a thunderous round of applause.

And a week after he announced he was leaving the West Wing, he was seen making the rounds with major broadcast networks in New York.

While Sean Spicer will continue working through August, he was spotted on Wednesday coming out of high-level meetings at ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox News in Manhattan, according to Page Six. (Both Fox and the New York Post are owned by Moneyish’s parent company News Corp.)

Sean Spicer exiting the office today. Our photo blocked a little by the bushes. Photo: @MattMcDReports pic.twitter.com/ea87DdHaMI — jasonbellini (@jasonbellini) July 26, 2017

The West Wing spokesman – who became a household celebrity this year thanks to McCarthy’s viral portrayal of him on “Saturday Night Live” – is coveted for the potential inside dish he can give about Trump’s White House.

“He’s a celebrity for now, so he is wise to be talking,” reality TV veteran David Lyle, formerly from the PactUS production company behind “American Idol,” told Moneyish. Lyle, who’s now president emeritus of NPACT, estimated that Spicer working as a floating expert could come in or around $100,000 a year for an exclusive deal.

CNN landed Trump’s former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski as a political commentator for a rumored $500,000 last summer.

Former White House press secretaries Tony Snow, Dana Perino, Ari Fleischer, Jay Carney, and Nicole Wallace have also worked their media savvy in post-political careers on TV news. Ad Week also suggested Spicer could make up to $250,000 for a year-long contract.

Spicer is the absolute ‘get’ right now because unlike other political figures, he is a household name. We don’t just know his name, but we also know his face,” Rob Shuter, editor-in-chief of NaughtyGossip.com and former Dan Klores Communications publicist, explained to Moneyish.

But that’s not all – a TV insider also told the Post that seeing some Spicey moves on “Dancing With the Stars” also “has legs.”

“If [McCarthy’s] satire had not so successfully nailed Spicer’s compelling combination of stubbornness and exasperation and incompetence, his persona would not be so indelibly etched into the public consciousness,” Andrew Tyndall, editor of the Tyndall Report evening news monitoring site, told Moneyish. “What reality TV requires is a larger-than-life, clearly-identifiable persona. Spicer has that, thanks to McCarthy.”

Spicer wouldn’t be the first politician to trade the podium for a pair of dancing shoes. Texas Gov. Rick Perry competed on “DTWS” last year after losing to Trump on the Republican primary. And it would also be a step up in salary. While Spicer made $179,700 working in the White House, high-profile “Dancing With the Stars” contestants can clear $345,000 if they make it to the finals, according to papers leaked to Radar Online.

“‘Dancing With the Stars’ is perfect fit, although his political cred afterwards would be zip,” added Lyle. “For that he could ask multiple hundreds of thousands – even a million‎.”

Shuter agreed. “Trump is the most famous celebrity in America right now, and Spicer leaving is like a lovers’ break-up,” added Shuter, who repped Jennifer Lopez during her split with Ben Affleck, and Jessica Simpson when she and Nick Lachey divorced.

“We all want to hear what Spicer has to say, like Brad [Pitt] doing a tell-all about Angelina [Jolie.] This guy can get on any show,” he said. “Or, if he doesn’t talk yet, he’s got himself a $1 million book deal if he can tell all of those stories.”

This story was originally published in July, and has been updated with Spicer’s 2017 Emmy Awards appearance.

