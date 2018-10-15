(iStock/alvarez)

Just 15% of workers in a national survey said they had actually boomeranged, but almost four in 10 said they would consider it.

You can always go home again.

“Even in the moment when his favored advisers announce that they’re leaving him, President Donald Trump is often already discussing how and when he can get them back,” recent Politico story notes, citing figures like former economic adviser Gary Cohn, top communications aide Hope Hicks and outgoing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley. Goldman Sachs exec Dina Powell, Trump’s former deputy national security adviser, was briefly floated as a possible Haley replacement before Powell reportedly withdrew her name from consideration.

The “boomerang” lifestyle — former employees returning to an old workplace — has gained traction in recent years. Three out of four human resources professionals in a national 2015 survey commissioned by the Workforce Institute at Kronos Incorporated and WorkplaceTrends.com indicated they were now more open to hiring boomerang employees than they were previously. Just 15% of workers said they had actually boomeranged, but almost four in 10 said they would consider it.

But think long and hard before accepting an offer to return. Here are all of the factors to consider, according to career coaches:

Step back and gain a realistic perspective on why you left in the first place, Pivot career coach and Bates College psychology lecturer Rebecca Fraser-Thill told Moneyish. “Often nostalgia will color the way we think of things,” she said. “We’re not good at being accurate about how we felt about past situations.” So talk to friends and family who were around you when you made the decision to leave, and look for any documentation you may have kept from your time working there — anything to “remind yourself of your state of mind while you were there,” Fraser-Thill said.

Ask yourself what’s different now. “Did you leave out of dissatisfaction with employment opportunities, career path, compensation?” career coach Roy Cohen said. “And if so, have those factors changed in any way?” Career coach Julia Harris Wexler agreed: “Oftentimes, people leave because of one person or a manager that was distasteful to them … and very often that manager is eventually moved (or) dismissed,” she said. “If the barriers have been removed to your progression, then there’s certainly reason to think about rejoining. … It’s a new dynamic and a new situation.”

If the same roadblocks that made you leave are still there, Wexler added, “you’re deluding yourself thinking you’re going to be happy. Because nothing’s changed.”

Consider what terms you left on. Think about whether you’ll be supervised by the same person as you were before, Fraser-Thill said, and how you left that relationship. Ideally, you will have departed in a respectful manner and kept the relationship going after your exit — but if you didn’t, that tension may affect your working relationship on the next go around. The same advice applies to how you’ve talked about your former employer since leaving: “It’s always best practice when you depart anywhere, any role, to not speak ill of the organization or the people you worked with in any public setting,” Fraser-Thill said. “But if you did that, then you definitely might give some pause to whether you want to return.”

Do your due diligence. As you consider returning to the old gig, Wexler said, put out some feelers to gain perspective on the company. Seek out the person likely to be privy to the most information, she said, and ask what you should know that you don’t know: Is the firm growing? Is it making money? Ask about the team, the management structure, the products and any potential challenges, she added.

Reconnecting with former colleagues in a social capacity can also help you suss out whether these are people you want to spend a lot of time around again, Fraser-Thill said. It can lay the foundation for your future working relationships so that you can re-enter seamlessly, she added; plus, these people may play a role in your potential return if management consults with them during the process.

Weigh the old workplace against what you’re doing now. Think of how your current job fulfills your needs and satisfies your personal workplace values, Fraser-Thill said, and ask how your former employer stacks up against it. “You have a leg up in that you’ve already been in the former employer’s culture,” she said. “You can really compare in a relatively accurate way what it’s going to be like back there.”

If you do go back, frame the move in a positive way. “If you have an idea that something else out there might be better for you, and then you go and test it out and it turns out that it isn’t a right fit for whatever reason, you can go back to your former setting, actually, with a sense of pride that you at least gave it a try — and it can be a part of the narrative that you’re telling yourself and telling others about how you are shaping your life and your work choices,” Fraser-Thill said.

Returning, she added, can be a sign “that you’ve taken a moment to really consider your path, and you are intentionally and actively choosing this former employer.”

