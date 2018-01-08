Oprah (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The first major Hollywood soirée to be held post Harvey Weinstein celebrated films like ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ and ‘Lady Bird’

This may have been the most political Golden Globes ever.

And females were at the heart of it. As Hollywood engages in soul-searching about its treatment of women in a post-Harvey Weinstein, #TimesUp era, the big winners were stories about politicized women and the actresses who played them. Most obviously, there was “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” which delved into issues of policing and rape and won the Golden Globe for best drama film. It was also awarded best screenplay and its frontwoman, Frances McDormand, was named best leading actress.

Unsurprisingly, the wildly popular feminist coming-of-age film “Lady Bird” was awarded best comedy and musical film; Saoirse Ronan, its lead, also went away with a best actress award. (That said, its acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig wasn’t even nominated for best director, an absence noted by the presenter Natalie Portman, who called out the all-male list. The only woman to have won that Globe was Barbra Streisand in 1984) For playing an abusive mother in “I, Tonya,” a comedy that was also a meditation on class relations in America, Allison Janney won the golden statuette for best supporting actress.

The theme of politicized women was also present for the small screen awards. “The Handmaid’s Tale,” which continued a run of accolades that began at the Emmys with the Golden Globe for best television drama. Elizabeth Moss also took home best leading actress for her role in the TV adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s dystopian fantasy.

Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” was more light-hearted but no less acclaimed. Rachel Brosnahan won the Golden Globe for best actress in a comedy or musical, for playing the titular character. The series about a divorcée-turned-comedian in a sexist Eisenhower New York when neither was socially accepted was also awarded best TV drama or comedy.

Also hugely successful was “Big Little Lies,” the crime drama developed by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine franchise and the winner of the best limited series Globe. Additionally, Nicole Kidman narrowly pipped out her fellow lead Witherspoon for best TV actress in a limited series, while Laura Dern also capped a highly successful 2017 with the best supporting TV actress statuette. In her acceptance speech, Kidman called out the “friendship, creative union and love” between women and pledged to work on more shows about the power of women. Witherspoon, with the likes of Kerry Washington had asked the actresses, presenters and viewers at home to wear black in solidarity with abused women.

“Art often reflects life or at least informs the storytelling point of view by those on the creative side of the ledger,” says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at comScore. “We live in a highly charged political environment and the performances that appear to resonate the most strongly with the HFPA membership are those that fall within the framework of these amazing shows.” The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is the organizer of the Golden Globes.

Perhaps the most memorable performance came from Oprah Winfrey, the first African American woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions to the world of entertainment. In a fiery acceptance speech that had social media abuzz with speculation that the iconic actress, TV host and entrepreneur would run for President, Winfrey dedicated the award to “all the women who have endured years of abuse and assault,” ranging from domestic workers to highly compensated tech employees.

“For too long women have not been heard or believed if they dared speak truth” to abusive men, she said. “But their time is up.”

