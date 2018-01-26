Don't toss your Crock-Pots just yet, "This Is Us" fans. (Courtesy of Crock-Pot)

The slow cooker company has been quick to respond to ‘This Is Us’ viewers burned by this week’s tragic twist. Here’s why you shouldn’t freak out.

Spoiler alert: Do not read on if you don’t want to know what happened on “This Is Us” this week.

Relax, “This Is Us” fans: Your slow cooker killing you is just a crock.

The hit NBC series has taken viewers on an emotional rollercoaster for two years in teasing what killed Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia), the father in the family drama. And Tuesday night’s heart-wrenching episode implied a faulty kitchen appliance was at fault. The final moments showed him switching off a Crock-Pot after a Super Bowl party – but the slow cooker sparked a kitchen fire that began engulfing the entire house.

Devastated viewers reacted on social media by threatening to toss their own Crock-Pots.

What I learned from tonight’s episode of @ThisIsUsNBC — it’s probably time for me to ditch this 50-year-old #crockpot handed down from my parents. #ThisIsUs @ThisIsUsWriters 😭 pic.twitter.com/0U3POfi0GP — Jenny Price Smith (@madisonjps) January 24, 2018

Anyone want to buy a #crockpot ? Wife came in talking about some TV show and how she will never use the crockpot again. Thanks #ThisIsUs — Lets Go Rutgers (@LetsGoRU) January 24, 2018

But the audience’s shock was nothing compared to the blindsided Crock-Pot manufacturer, whose PR team opened a Twitter account on Wednesday (@crockpotcares) and published a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday to try and reassure customers that its signature appliance isn’t going to roast them in their sleep.

“America’s favorite dad and husband deserved a better exit and Crock-Pot shares in your devastation,” read the Facebook post. “Don’t further add to this tragedy by throwing your Crock-Pot Slow Cooker away. It’s hard to pass something down from generation to generation if you throw it away (grandma won’t be too happy). Spending time with his family while enjoying comfort food from his Crock-Pot was one of his favorite things to do. Let’s all do our part and honor his legacy in the kitchen with Crock-Pot.”

We’re 💔 over last night’s episode, too! Kayla, we’re innocent until proven guilty. Since the '70s we've been providing families with quality & safe products, ask your parents if you don’t believe us. DM us w/ any ?? & we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards! — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

We didn't see that one coming either. 💔 We know there’s some concern, but we want to assure you we rigorously test our products for safety. DM us with any questions, and we’d be happy to tell you more about our safety standards. — The Crock-Pot® Brand (@CrockPotCares) January 24, 2018

A Crock-Pot spokesperson also told Moneyish in a statement that, “It is important that our consumers understand and have confidence that all Crock-Pot slow cookers exceed all internal testing protocols and all applicable industry safety standards and regulations as verified by independent third-party testing labs. For nearly 50 years, with over 100 million Crock-Pots sold, we have never received any consumer complaints similar to the fictional events portrayed in last night’s episode. In fact, the safety and design of our product renders this type of event nearly impossible.”

For those still skeptical about the safety of their slow cooker, Crock-Pot’s safety features include:

It is low current and low wattage (typically no more than 200 or 300 watts) and designed to cook foods over a longer period of time at low temperatures.

The switches are connected to only one side of the power line voltage, so there is never a high voltage applied directly across its switches.

The switches are subjected to additional internal testing, which includes a Rotary Knob Endurance test, Rotary Knob Force Test and Flame Burning Test.

The switches are also constructed of self-extinguishing, flame resistant material.

And play it safe by using the Crock-Pot responsibly, per its user manual. Only fill it between one-half and three-quarters full, and keep the Crock-Pot on a hard, flat surface with the power cord away from the edges of the surface area. And obviously don’t use any slow cooker with a frayed or damaged cord, and don’t immerse the cord, plug or cooker itself in water.

And if you’re using another brand of slow cooker, be sure to refer to its designated user safety manual.



FDNY spokesperson Jim Long told Moneyish that while he didn’t think there were “too many” slow cooker fire incidents in their records – compared to space heaters, which are often left on too long and placed too close to flammable items like blankets – cooking is still the leading cause of house fires and fire injuries, so you should proceed with caution. Keep the area around the slow cooker clear of combustible items like towels, papers or pot holders, and get any frayed cords or faulty switches professionally repaired – don’t just slap electrical tape on them and call it a day. The FDNY also shared some basic kitchen safety tips and electrical appliance safety tips for your home.

And don’t leave it alone. “I know it goes against what the slow cooker is supposed to be about, which is being able to turn it on to cook for 10 or 12 hours on its own,” Long added. “But our approach to fire safety is prevention, so if you’re not around, and you don’t have eyes on it, then you can’t prevent it.”

Crock-Pot concluded in its statement that, “Our hope is that the team at NBC’s ‘This Is Us’ will help us spread factual information regarding our product’s safety. While we know their primary mission is to entertain – something they have continued to excel in – we also feel they have a responsibility to inform. Just like many fans, we will be watching next week’s episode to see how Jack’s story progresses and, regardless of the outcome, we want consumers first and foremost to know they are safe when using their Crock-Pot.”

Series creator Dan Fogelman has already tried to soothe the burn by tweeting in defense of the Crock-Pot.

Taking a moment to remind everyone that it was a 20 year old fictional crockpot with an already funky switch? Let's not just lump all those lovely hardworking crockpots together. #ThisIsUs — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) January 24, 2018

