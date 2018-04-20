Chefs, hairdressers and nurses who work with their hands are among the most attractive jobs, a dating study finds

Singles love someone who’s good with their hands.

People with hands-on jobs such as chefs, hairdressers and nurses are considered the most attractive partners, according to a new study by international dating site Badoo.

The study reported by the Independent polled 5,000 Badoo users ages 18 to 30, asking them what professions they found most appealing in a potential lover. And it found that women are most likely to swipe right to chefs, engineers, marketers and artists; men are more into hairdressers, nurses, lawyers and teachers. And good news for business owners: both sexes also listed “entrepreneur” as the fourth most attractive gig.

Both men and women were also turned on by jobs that are more hands-on. Those findings aren’t too far-fetched, considering the science of attraction shows that people are drawn to others by their body language and the way they move. Touch also plays an important role in behavioral attractiveness, because it increases physical intimacy, Psychology Today reports.

Using hand gestures while talking can also help win over a prospective partner while you’re out on a date. According to a 2016 study observing men and women in speed-dating sessions, people were twice as likely to want to go on another date with someone who spoke with their hands.

