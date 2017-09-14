Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s son, modeled for Philipp Plein and Dolce & Gabbana, but he’s using fashion to get to film.

Getting your foot in the door is the first step to landing your dream job.

Cordell Broadus, Snoop Dogg’s 20-year-old son, left his distinguished college football career as a UCLA Bruins wide receiver to pursue entertainment and he’s using fashion as a gateway to get there.

The handsome Los Angeles native rocked the runway baring his chest in a leather jacket and jeans at German designer Philipp Plein’s show during New York Fashion Week among a star studded mix of Adriana Lima, Teyana Taylor, 50 Cent and Paris Hilton. But despite being a natural at modeling, the chiseled, charismatic athlete isn’t interested in making a career out of it.

“Fashion is a stepping stone,” he tells Moneyish. “It’s building a following — people seeing me and my name attached to high-end brands gives me a platform. I think it’ll open doors for me,” he adds.

The 6’3” California native is majoring in film at UCLA where he just wrapped up his sophomore year with “all A’s.” He left the university’s football team in 2016 to pursue “other passions,” like becoming the creative director for the clothing brand Joyrich.

His end goal is to direct, produce and star in movies, especially for the Marvel franchise, he reveals, but he’s in no rush to get there.

“If I’m attached to brands that are relevant at the moment, it’ll be an organic transition from the fashion industry to the film industry,” Broadus, who also walked the Dolce & Gabbana runway in June, notes.

He’s taken advice from a high-placed mentor in the entertainment biz, his iconic rapper dad Snoop. “Dad has told me ‘don’t chase it. Let it come to you and meet it halfway,’’ he says.

“With my parents being who they are, sometimes you could easily fall into that category of getting things instead of earning them, but my dad always had this strong philosophy of if you earn it, then I’ll give it to you. That’s why I started with football – because of the discipline. Right now I’m trying to tap into that for the fashion and film world. In the sports world it’s more physical and being aggressive, but in fashion and film it’s more about being strategic and patient. I’m trying to tap into that more,” he adds.

Career coaches agree that taking a “gateway job” to get you to a career you love could be a good idea in the long run.

“You should take a temporary job if it’s a vehicle to a larger path which will lead you to your destination,” says Vicki Salemi, a career coach at Monster.

“You need to look at your career path as a marathon not a sprint. If you know what your five year plan is and your current job is not going to provide you with the skills, then find one that will. It may not necessarily be the job itself. It may be taking a random job at a company you want to work at, or a job under a boss you want to work for,” she adds.

Like Broadus plans to do, British model Cara Delevingne parlayed her prestigious modeling career into acting. The ubiquitous Vogue cover girl quit modeling in 2015 for movies, saying that she always truly wanted to be an actress, but temporarily gave up the dream initially because she couldn’t get an agent.

“Modeling was never a dream of mine,” she told the New York Times before making her blockbuster debut in “Paper Towns.” Her debut starring role led to her being cast in the starry superhero flick “Suicide Squad” last summer, and most recently, “Valerian.”

And before she was cranking out mega blockbusters like “Wonder Woman,” director Patty Jenkins took a job as an unpaid film assistant.

“That was the only way I was going to get a foot in the door,” she said recently at an Apple store movie event. “There was a camera person who said, ‘Fine, you want to work for free, I’ll train you.’”

She did it for six months, and then started getting paid.

“My best advice is to take the time to identify the people you want to work with and reach out to them in a letter. Let them know you admire their work and would love the opportunity to work for free under them to learn and grow,” she adds.

If you take a gig knowing in your mind it’s only temporary, Salemi says you shouldn’t stay longer than one year, and it’s important to use the limited time wisely. Think of it as an internship that will expire — plan to network once a week and ask questions about the industry. Make the most of mundane tasks.

If you’re switching career paths, you’re going to need to get critical skills in the field, so it might be necessary to take a pay cut in doing so, Salemi says.

“Take a paycut if it’s going to position you well to connections or upward mobility,” she suggests.

And if you can’t afford to take a paycut, make a lateral move to a company or industry you want to work in. For example, if you work in HR but dream of being in film, try to find an HR job at a movie studio you love and start networking. Once you’re there don’t get caught up in the day-to-day, think long term, Salemi suggests.

“You need to keep your eyes and ears open and stay hungry. Be proactive and make the most out of everything — if you’re asked to make copies, read what you’re copying, ask to go to meetings, Don’t work 24/7 but make contacts with people,” she adds.

