3 big career trends to watch in the coming year

Make these career trends work for you.

In many ways, the job market has changed a lot — and for the better — this year. The economy added roughly 2 million jobs, and the unemployment rate hit a 17-year low. That, says Glassdoor’s chief economist Andrew Chamberlain, fueled a “talent war in tech, healthcare, e-commerce and professional services.” And that’s good news for those seeking employment.

Of course, there were some dark spots: “Average wages for many remain stubbornly flat and a stark divide remains in who benefits from continued job growth, with tech skills earning a premium and many other jobs facing significant changes with the rise of AI and automation,” say Chamberlain.

But 2018 will bring about even more changes — many of them good news, at least for certain types of job seekers. Here’s what to watch for in the coming year, according to Glassdoor’s new job trends report released on Wednesday.

These surprising jobs will see growth in the near term. “Many traditional jobs like restaurant waiters and truck drivers that cannot be automated easily in the near term will continue to grow and be a core source for jobs,” the report revealed. And already this past year, these kinds of workers — and related professions like barista and restaurant cook — got pay raises too. From October 2016-2017, baristas saw their wages from 5.3% to a base pay of $24,500, restaurant cooks up 4.8% to $28,398 and truck drivers up 4.1% to $52,629, according to a separate Glassdoor report released earlier this year. Of course, automation is still the driving trend — and truck drivers and other workers looking towards the long term must worry about this.

Your employer may care more about your career development. In an effort to reduce costly turnover and better match talent with the best job for them in the company, more companies will be creating programs and other ways “to support employee aspirations outside the common vertical trajectory within a company” the report notes. They’ll do that “through role experimentation.” So that means you might be able to more easily spend a few weeks trying out a role in IT even if you’re in the HR department, or get more access to training even if it doesn’t directly relate to your job.

There will be increased transparency in the application and interview process. It’s about time. “In 2018, job seekers can expect more visibility into both the application process and the status of job applications in real time,” Glassdoor writes in its report. So what does this mean exactly? Glassdoor expects that — like you can track a FedEx package now — you’ll also be able to see the status of your job application in real time. One example of where this already exists: Johnson & Johnson, which this year introduced a hiring platform that lets you see where the company is in the hiring process for the job you applied for, where you stand as an applicant, and also provides information on next steps.

