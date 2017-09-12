The Denny's "Sausage" character is getting a lot of crap online. (YouTube Screenshot)

6 of the funniest brand mascot fails.

This Denny’s mascot looks like crap.

That’s the current social media consensus, which has made the fast food chain’s anthropomorphized sausage the butt of its jokes.

While Denny’s actually introduced its Grand Slam characters (Pancake, Egg, Bacon and Sausage) based on its signature breakfast special almost three years ago, a recent tweet comparing the sausage link to human excrement has gone viral.

The Dennys turd is here with lunch pic.twitter.com/uoqLsi2xzt — AmericanPropagandist (@ArmyStrang) September 9, 2017

I had this same thought today 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/4QVuNpgE6o — SeanGallimore (@SeanGallimore) September 10, 2017

Denny’s has yet to respond to Moneyish’s requests for comment. Its Grand Slam characters have starred in 27 animated webisodes since fall 2014, however, which have been scoring views in the hundreds of thousands, with some comments remarking that the animation reminds them of Seth Rogan’s 2016 flick “Sausage Party.”

Of course, Denny’s sausage is not the first brand mascot to get roasted online for incidental toilet humor. Here’s a few more logos and character designs that became laughingstocks.

Mr. Dingle: The California Victor Valley Wastewater Reclamation Authority, which treats and cleans toilet water, decided to run with a piece of poop as its official mascot as “a fun-loving salute to the organic matter that is used at our plant to generate electricity.” Mr. Dingle even has his own fan page.

Airbnb: When the home-sharing service revealed its current logo in 2014, Gizmodo called it “a sexual Rorschach test” because it managed to look like a vagina, a derriere or a pair of testicles, depending on how you saw it. The company countered that they called the image the “Bélo,” or a universal symbol of belonging.

what does this remind you of? RT for vagina

FAV for butt pic.twitter.com/RjmBEvjLUf — Selena Larson (@selenalarson) July 16, 2014

Trump-Pence Logo: The Republican National Committee’s initial graphic design for the Trump-Pence ticket featured Donald Trump’s “T” penetrating Mike Pence’s “P” – and social media went wild over the sexual innuendo. It was replaced with a less controversial logo that featured Trump’s last name above Pence’s.

I hope it's not too late for Trump to pull out of this logo design. pic.twitter.com/dpqebAsgzp — Chris K (@Kormanation) July 15, 2016

"I don't get it."

"It's the T…the way it goes into the P…"

"I don't see it."

"It looks like–"

"Yeah? WHAT?"

"Nothing, Mr. Trump." — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) July 15, 2016

Vermont Maple Syrup: The Green Mountain State attempted a logo showing the state itself being tapped like a tree to produce its signature syrup – but it ends up looking like a man tapping a kidney.

Reminder: Vermont's maple syrup logo is one of the greatest accidentally funny things in the world. pic.twitter.com/yjHPItgG0m — Mark! (@shinypb) January 5, 2017

McDonald’s: The burger chain rolled out a to-go box with teeth. And you thought clowns were scary! Turns out, McDonald’s most terrifying mascot isn’t Ronald McDonald or the Grimace, but rather the Happy Meal Ambassador it unveiled in 2014. Customers weren’t lovin’ it at first.

2012 Olympic Games: Every Olympics has a mascot or two, and they can get pretty weird. (What was that shape-shifting blue “Izzy” at the 1996 Summer Games in Atlanta supposed to be, exactly?) But the London Games gave us the pair of somewhat phallic cyclops, Wenlock and Mandeville, that sports fans are still scratching their heads about.

