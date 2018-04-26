The Pizza Museum is the latest Instagram-inspired food exhibit since the Museum of Ice Cream and ‘9 Cans of LaCroix’

It’s about to be a pizza party on Instagram.

An interactive art exhibit devoted to all things pizza is landing in New York City this fall, following the social media-driven recipe for success inspired by the Museum of Ice Cream.

The Pizza Museum, created by online video-making media company Nameless Network, will debut October 13 and run until the 28th. For $35 a ticket (about $10 or so more than the average pie costs in Manhattan), slice lovers can walk through an “experiential pizza adventure,” observing pie-filled photos made for posting and sharing on Instagram. Each room will be pizza-themed, including one with a cheese cave, a pizza beach, games and another space made for learning the history of the handheld food. The website doesn’t go into detail on what exactly each room consists of, but eaters can expect to get a slice of pizza and find more updates via its saucy Instagram page.

“Pizza is the undisputed, democratically-elected champion of food. The snackable luxury whose appeal is universal,” a playful description on The Museum of Pizza’s website reads. “Like a best friend, pizza is fun, reliable, consistent, flexible and unselfish. Always here for us when we’re hungry, happy, hurried or hungover. Pizza does not judge; it is always for the people, by the people – and that’s why we love it.”

The pie-themed museum is the latest iteration of a foodie art exhibit. In 2016, the Museum of Ice Cream launched in New York complete with a sprinkles pool (fake sprinkles that is) and ice cream cone-eating art, and continued its run in cities like Los Angeles and Miami. And last year, the Andy Warhol-inspired LaCroix pop up art show sold out in San Francisco.

Millennials are devouring Instagram-driven exhibits in recent years. When the Museum of Ice Cream launched in New York, it sold all of its 300,000 tickets ($18 each) within five days of opening, Wired reported. And when it moved to the West Cost, tickets in for the entire six-month run sold out in less than 90 minutes. Similarly, the Color Factory in San Francisco, which features an explosion of bright colors in the form of balloons and paint splattered-rainbow murals, sold out instantly when it debuted in 2017, and they’re currently unavailable through the end of this month.

SEE ALSO: Museum of selfies cofounder tells Moneyish about his made-for-Instagram exhibit

The Museum of Pizza is currently offering a limited quantity of discounted, pre-sale tickets for the New York City grand opening with the discount code: PIZZALOVE.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved