Starbucks has PSL news

Fall is brewing.

Starbucks’ cryptic tweet about its Pumpkin Spice Latte could mean the seasonal sip is hitting stores September 1 — its earliest seasonal latte release yet.

“Starbucks Facebook. September 1st,” the java chain’s Twitter account, The Real Pumpkin Spice Latte tweeted out to its 18,000 fans Thursday, with a short clip of one of its latte cups eating popcorn in anticipation of the caffeinated event. And retail stores have posted mysterious signs like “One More Day” leading up to the autumn beverage apocalypse.

STARBUCKS FACEBOOK. SEPTEMBER 1ST. I'M EXCITED POPCORN'S EXCITED GET EXCITED!!! pic.twitter.com/FqsfPMQWeO — Pumpkin Spice Latte (@TheRealPSL) August 30, 2017

The hint wasn’t good enough for some frenzied fans. One web developer, Patrick Johnson from Brooklyn, created an actual pumpkin spice tracker website IsItPumpkinSpiceSeason.com. Currently the site answers its own question with a giant “NOT YET” scribbled in red bold letters across the site.

“Since PSL season is such a popular thing I went to see if there was a tracker which tells you when they are available and nothing came up,” Johnson told Elite Daily. “And since it didn’t exist and I’m a web developer, I figured I’d make one myself.”

The hype has gotten so chaotic, baristas seem to be dreading the nutmeg, cinnamon and espresso filled beverage with a support group thread on Reddit.

“It’s coming. God help us all,” one user wrote, posting a photo of a tub labeled “Pumpkin Spice flavored sauce.”

Every year, Starbucks teases the release with a social media countdown. This year’s alleged September, 1 arrival is earlier than ever. Last year, the sip launched September, 6, and in 2016, the coffee giant released the PSL on September, 8.

The Seattle-based coffee chain has been selling the lattes for more than a decade, creating the pumpkin spice obsession back in 2003, when it spawned the auburn colored, sugar-filled sip (sans actual pumpkin, ironically). The PSL has become its most popular seasonal drink ever.

Ever since, the chain has sold 200 million PSLs since its launch, according to Fortune. And every August it teases its coffee cult following with a countdown to the in-store return day on social media.

