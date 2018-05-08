Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Madonna and more stars channeled Catholic-inspired looks at the 2018 Met Gala

Stars embodied sinners and saints in sacrilegious style at the most social event of the season.

This year’s Met Gala theme was “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” one that some celebrities like Rihanna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Madonna and Solange Knowles followed religiously as they assembled on the Met Museum stairs Monday night for Vogue editor Anna Wintour’s annual ball.

Rihanna, co-chair of the event, channeled a lady pope clad in a crystal- and pearl-embellished papal crown and matching Maison Margiela gown, featuring an elaborate overskirt that opened into a mini skirt underneath. The singer and Fenty Beauty entrepreneur radiated with shimmering smoky eye makeup and bleached-blonde eyebrows. Spectators practically fell to their knees in worship.

“Suddenly, I’m Catholic,” one admirer wrote on Twitter.

Patron saint of style Sarah Jessica Parker wore an actual altar on her head that looked like the nativity scene gilded in gold. The former “Sex and the City” star dressed in head-to-toe Dolce & Gabbana.

Religious rebel Madonna, meanwhile, wore a gothic-chic Jean Paul Gaultier gown, complete with a crown of crosses holding a bouquet of black flowers with a veil. The singer was later tapped to sing “Like A Prayer” inside the gala.

Other headpiece heavy-hitters included rapper Cardi B, who stayed on-theme in a monastic Moschino gown with a high slit and jewel-stone crown for her first Met Gala, and Solange Knowles, who looked heavenly in a gold halo and structural black Iris van Herpen dress. But two-time Oscar-winning actress Frances McDormand stole the show in a dramatic blue Philip Treacy headpiece that covered her entire face.

A post shared by Solange (@saintrecords) on May 7, 2018 at 4:47pm PDT

Some looks, however, were a bit of a fall from grace. Tom Brady looked more funeral than church chic in an all-black turtleneck and matching tux with an obscure gold embroidery.

tom brady looks like he's about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night pic.twitter.com/VO98UB5gyq — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) May 7, 2018

And leave it to Jared Leto to channel Jesus in Gucci, and Katy Perry to wing it in an enormous pair of Victoria’s Secret-style white feathery angel wings and a gold metallic mini dress. Amen.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved