Wearables to reach your wellness goals also include essential oil diffuser lockets and stress-tracking bracelets.

Wellness is wearable.

This new jewelry designer is hawking whistle-shaped necklaces that you breathe into, which is supposed to relieve tension, for $85 to $115 each.

The Shift necklace by Komuso jewelry, available in the ever-trendy rose gold ($115), silver ($95), matte slate ($85) and 14-karat gold ($115), is said to promote “a state of stillness in the mind.” The wearer is supposed to breathe in through the nose, and then exhale fully into the necklace’s tube for 10 seconds. You’re encouraged to practice the breathing exercise up to five consecutive times to achieve a Zen state.

SEE ALSO: Which meditation app is best to decompress from work?

“My wife and I are both busy people with busy minds,” Shift necklaces co-founder Todd Steinberg told Moneyish. “We tried to learn meditation to flip unhealthy habits like scrolling and prescription meds into a healthy habit to ease our minds, but quickly gave up because it was proved too difficult to stay consistent.”

So Steinberg and his wife, co-founder Vanessa Steinberg, teamed up with their psychotherapist friend Dr. Daniel Epstein to create the breathing bauble.

“After five exhales through the Shift; your heart rate lowers, (stress hormone) cortisol decreases, blood pressure comes down, more toxins are released and muscles loosen,” Epstein explained.

Science shows that meditation and breathing deeply can help alleviate stress and improve concentration. Breathing deeply encourages a greater flow of oxygen that can slow the heartbeat and lower or stabilize blood pressure. And other research finds that mindfulness practices like breathing exercises, are shown to measurably alter brain structure, alleviating symptoms of depression and chronic pain.

SEE ALSO: 7 best smartwatches and apps for women’s health

While you may not need a $115 necklace to breathe more mindfully, the overall wellness trend isn’t a fleeting fad, but rather a lifestyle more and more millennials are aiming — and spending — to attain. The global wellness industry is worth $3.7 trillion, according to data compiled by the Global Wellness Institute. And it’s predicted to grow 17% through 2020. And e-commerce sites like Etsy, Goop, Urban Outfitters and Free People have entire sections devoted to “Wellness” products promising to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

Find your moment of Zen with these wellness-inspired designs:

Aromatherapy Essential Oil Diffuser Locket Necklace, $27

This stainless steel silver locket packs in your favorite essential oil fragrances for easy aromatherapy. Each necklace comes with three scent sheets, such as peppermint, eucalyptus, frankincense or lavender. Research suggests that the best essential oils for anxiety include: lavender, rose, chamomile and frankincense, which are said to help with sleep, restlessness, irritability and panic attacks. A study by the American College of Healthcare Sciences gave hand massages once a day to 58 hospice patients with essential oil blends of frankincense and lavender, and the patients reported less pain and depression afterward.

WellBe bracelet; $149

This Fitbit for stress is a digital tracker designed to make you more aware of your stress levels. The bracelet pairs with a free app that syncs on your phone and measures your stress level every hour, giving you a score from least stressed at 0 to most stressed at 100, based on your heart rate. The bracelet also syncs with your calendar so that you can monitor how your schedule corresponds with how stressed you are.

Interaxon Muse: The Brain Sensing Headband; $200

This personal meditation assistant can be worn like a headband. Put in the earbuds, start the app and close your eyes to immerse yourself in soothing sounds like ocean waves crashing on the beach, or a rainforest. Muse measures whether your mind is calm or active while you meditate. After each session, you can review the data and set goals to build more meaningful meditation practices.

Alex and Ani Charity by design, $38

Doing good helps you feel good, too. This jewelry brand’s charity collection donates 20% of the purchase price to various health and wellness causes. The “One Step at a Time” bracelet, for example, features the soothing mantra in all caps with a rising sun to help focus your thoughts — and gives back to the Herren Project, which provides assistance to those recovering from substance abuse issues. Others, like the silver “I Love You” heart charm bracelet supports Unicef’s mission to help children. Studies show that giving back helps people cultivate purpose in life, which could also improve sleep quality and improve mindfulness.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved