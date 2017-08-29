Target is following Trader Joe’s, Costco and Aldi in an effort to be your boozy one stop shop.

Target has hit a boozy bullseye.

The retailer will sell its own line of wine for just $5 a bottle beginning on September 3, it announced this week.

Its new label, California Roots, will include five varieties from grapes grown in the Golden State: a smooth red blend; Cabernet to pair with steak; Pinot Grigio to sip with fish and salads; Chardonnay that compliments cheeses and breads; and Moscato to go with fruit. The bottles will hit 1,100 of the chain’s locations next month.

“We’re out to give our guests even more reasons to love Target—including exclusive products they can’t find anywhere else,” Target’s senior vice president of food and beverage said in a statement. “And we think they’re going to love California Roots—these wines are just the right blend of incredible quality and amazing value that guests can only get at Target.”

Earlier this year, the retailer announced it will debut a new store design complete with a wine and beer shop. It has also been testing same-day delivery, which would bring perishable items to customers faster, and aim to compete with Amazon’s recent acquisition of Whole Foods, which has already resulted in drastic price cutting.

The superstore is the latest to prove that cheap wine is fine wine. One bottle of its wine is just a buck more than Trader Joe’s frugal $4 four pack of canned sparkling wine. Other supermarkets, like Walmart and German discount grocery chain Aldi, have been selling affordable bottles for under $10 for years. In May, an $8 bottle of rosé carried at Aldi earned a silver medal at the International Wine Challenge, the Oscars of vino. And booze sales have spiked at Costco since it began selling its Kirkland Signature alcoholic beverages in 2003, raking in $3.8 billion for the company last year, with wine accounting for almost half of those sales.

“You don’t have to spend $50 on a bottle to get good wine. People are making good wine all over the world, and not all of it is expensive,” retail spirits expert Gary Fisher told Moneyish last month.

“It’s more about structure. If you taste a wine that’s all fruit and then it disappears, it’s not good. Look for bold flavor that continues to taste good.”

It’s been proven many times that pricy wine isn’t better, people just have expensive taste — literally. When a bottle costs more, our brains trick us into thinking we like it more, according to a recent study from the University of Bonn.

