The best booze delivery options, from Drizly and Mini Bar

Knock, knock: You’re cocktail’s here.

You’ll soon be able to get a drink delivered with your Jack Daniel’s burger thanks to TGI Fridays’ new online ordering service.

The chain restaurant partnered with Lash, a third-party delivery service, to test out beer, wine and other liquors from the menu to go with food delivered straight to your door. The test run will begin in Texas this November, making it the first chain restaurant to deliver booze.

Take-out sales spiked 30% after Fridays’ launched its digital ordering service last summer, motivating the company to also start testing delivery through its mobile app. And an online check is 7.2% higher than an order placed within the actual restaurant, CNBC reports.

Here’s how it works: A driver will pick up the bottles of alcohol from a local liquor store partner, pick up the food from Fridays, then check the recipient’s ID to make sure they’re of legal drinking age before dropping it off.

Diners will also be able to buy a box called “Everything But the Booze,” which packs a pouch of mixer, garnishes, two holiday-themed glasses and a shaker so you can DIY at your makeshift mini bar. The company has not yet revealed the price of the package, but customers can buy a pouch of mixers separately for $5.

Friday’s may be the first major restaurant chain to start slinging booze with food on demand, but there are plenty of other services to sip from on demand in the meantime. Cheers to some of the best:

Amazon Prime Now

Prime subscribers can have a martini to go with those Whole Food groceries. The e-commerce site, which just started delivering cheaper groceries from Whole Foods, also has a service where you can order booze as well.

Choose from a wide variety of beers, wines and spirits like Patron ($61.99), Hendrick’s Gin ($41.99), and Johnnie Walker Black Label ($51.99).

Simply select a 2-hour delivery window when you order and save yourself the trouble of stopping at the liquor store before you get home.

Klink

Pop, fizz, Klink — this app is experienced-based and lets users choose a spirit based on the mood or occasion. Options include “Dinner,” “Party” or “Take it Slow.” The service is available in major cities like New York City, Miami and Chicago.

The app uses categories that are similar to a Spotify playlist so you can pair your next cocktail menu to the intended vibe. The app recently partnered with delivery.com so you can get food and your wine, beer or hard liquor delivery all in one easy order. Get 30% off your order by using the promotional code “KLINK.”

Drizly

Vodka, whisky, bourbon, you name it — this alcohol e-commerce platform is like the Uber of booze. Drizly operates in 70 cities and promises your bottle(s) in as soon as 20 minutes.

In addition to flashy bottles like Grey Goose, expect more casual finds like Underwood canned wine ($9.99) and a Bud Light Lime-R-Ita ($5.09).

MiniBar

Order all your cocktail fixings and hire a bartender to shake it up in a speedy 30 minutes. The servicey app is available in major cities like New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles and has a wide selection of any alcohol, including a $12 bottle of White Girl Rose.

New customers get $5 off their first order.

Saucey

Wine is better from you sofa. That’s the tagline behind this app that let’s you do just that. There’s a great selection of reds and whites and bottles of hard liquor sold by size: 750 Ml. to 1 liter. You can also buy cigars or cigarettes with your order in addition to snacks like Carr’s crackers, Kettle Chips and assorted bars of chocolate.

