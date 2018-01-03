(JulijaDmitrijeva)

The winners, according to US News & World Report’s roundup, include the Mediterranean Diet, DASH Diet, Flexitarian Diet, and programs like Weight Watchers

Here’s the skinny on 2018’s best diets.

US News & World Report is out with its annual list of the world’s best diets for 2018. To calculate the winners, the publication asked “an expert panel of the country’s top nutritionists, dietary consultants and physicials specializing in diabetes, heart health and weight loss,” to look into 40 diets, ranking them on “ease of compliance, likelihood of losing significant weight in the short and long term, and effectiveness against cardiovascular disease and diabetes.”

At the top of its rankings were the Mediterranean diet and DASH Diet, which tied for Best Diet Overall, followed by the Flexitarian Diet took the third spot on the list. All of these diets focus on high plant-based food intake with moderate levels of protein to provide sustenance. Weight Watchers came in at no. 4 and a three-way tie — including the MIND Diet, TLC Diet, and Volumetrics — at no. 5.

So what exactly do followers of these diets eat? Those who adhere to the Mediterranean Diet have a “high intake of extra virgin (cold pressed) olive oil, vegetables including leafy green vegetables, fruits, cereals, nuts and pulses/legumes, moderate intakes of fish and other meats, dairy products and red wine, and low intakes of eggs and sweets,” according to the US National Library of Medicine National Institutes of Health.

Meanwhile, the DASH Diet is “a plant-focused diet, rich in fruits and vegetables, nuts, with low-fat and non-fat dairy, lean meats, fish, and poultry, mostly whole grains, and heart healthy fats. You fill up on delicious fruits and vegetables, paired up with protein-rich foods to quench your hunger,” according to DashDiet.org.

And the flexitarian diet “means you’re a flexible vegetarian,” according to Shape Magazine. “You eat tofu, quinoa, tons of produce, and other vegetarian favorites, but you’re also allowed to occasionally eat meat and fish.” According to Dawn Jackson Blatner, author of “The Flexitarian Diet,” this regime involves spreading out the amount of meat you consume (a fixed quantity) over a certain number of days to ensure that you don’t binge on animal protein.

While Mediterranean, DASH, and Flexitarian claim the top marks in the U.S. News and World Report rankings, it’s No. 4 ranked Weight Watchers that pulls in the most star power. Talk show queen Oprah Winfrey threw her support behind it in 2015, and this week hip-hop musician and producer DJ Khaled signed on to represent the company as its new social media ambassador. Shares of Weight Watchers surged at the news Tuesday by over 7%, to $47.53, according to the New York Post.

“Down 20 pound and ready for more… Bless up Weight Watchers!!!” Khaled wrote to his nearly four million Twitter followers.

PART 5. 🔑🔑 MAJOR KEY ALERT!!! 🔑🔑 In full 2018 mode…excited to be living this #WWFreestyle life with you. Down 20 pounds and ready for more. Come with me on my journey to greatness. Bless up Weight Watchers!!! #2018secured @WeightWatchers pic.twitter.com/xaKHpzX5cv — DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) January 1, 2018

