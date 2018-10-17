TripAdvisor reviewers ranked this Boston pizzeria No. 1 in the country, and Bleecker Street Pizza in New York City No. 2

The home of the Boston cream pie also has the best pizza.

That’s what travel review site TripAdvisor has determined after compiling the opinions of millions of eaters around the world for its 10 Best US Pizzerias list this week.

And while many may make the pizza pilgrimage to the Big Apple for the perfect thin-crust slice, foodies voted Boston’s iconic Regina’s Pizza as the No. 1 spot. Located in the city’s North End “Little Italy,” reviewers raved over the tourist destination’s meat-stuffed “Giambotti” pie and spicy sauce. The restaurant has been in business since 1926.

The winners were determined based on reviews for restaurants that have a minimum of 4.5 out of 5 bubbles (the ranking system on Tripadvisor), and a total of at least 500 reviews as of Sept. 2018.

In at No. 2 is Bleecker Street Pizza, a staple in Manhattan’s West Village where pizzanisitas line up out the door for the famous Nonna Maria, a thin crust slice topped with mozzarella, marinara sauce, fresh basil and Parmesan cheese. And New Haven, Conn. comes in at No. 3 with Modern Apizza, a coal-fired restaurant that serves up the “Italian Bomb” with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushroom and onion.

Americans spend an outstanding $70,000 on takeout and delivery in their lifetime and as a whole, we spend $37 billion a year just on pizza.

Other unconventional pies on the list include a pizza made with chicken and cream cheese served with apricot sauce, carrots, green onions, mozzarella and provolone at a restaurant called Moose’s Tooth in Anchorage, Alaska.

Here is a full list of the top ranked pizzas in the U.S. according to Tripadvisor:

Regina Pizzeria – Boston, Massachusetts

This North End institution has been serving up pies since 1926 and is best known for its meat-stuffed “Giambotti” pie with spicy sauce.

Bleecker Street Pizza – New York City, New York

This New York City staple boasts Tuscan-style slices with round-the-clock hours.

Modern Apizza – New Haven, Conn.

The best know of these coal-fired pies is the Italian Bomb made with sausage, peperoni, mushrooms, onion, pepper and garlic.

Home Slice Pizza – Austin, Texas

With more than 20 toppings to choose from, this casual pizzeria has been serving homemade New York-style slices since 2006. Guests can dine-in or take out.

Founded in 1996 in Anchorage, Moose’s Tooth serves up stone-baked pies and features an onsite brewery. It’s signature slice is the “Amazing Apricot,” topped with blackened chicken, cream cheese, apricot sauce, red peppers, carrot threads, green onions, cilantro, mozzarella and provolone.

Juliana’s Pizza – Brooklyn, New York

Patsy and Carol Grimaldi sold their famous namesake restaurant under the Brooklyn Bridge years ago, and opened Juliana’s, named after Patsy’s mom. This Neapolitan-style pizzeria serves up coal-fired pies with crisp crusts. They’re known for their classic margherita pie.

Five Points Pizza – Nashville, Tennessee

It’s New York-style pizza in East Nashville. Pizzas — like their top rated prosciutto and basil — are baked to order on two-inch bricks in gas-fired deck ovens.

This family-owned and operated New York-style pizzeria started serving in 1999. The owners are from Brooklyn and draw from their Italian heritage for favorites like the Sicilian or double stuffed slices made with meatballs, sausage, chicken, spinach, artichokes, eggplant and fresh tomatoes.

It’s Naples pizza by way of Oklahoma. Guests favor the “S.P.Q.R’ slice made from ricotta, garlic, house-made Italian sausage and prosciutto.

Duetto Pizza and Gelato – Key West, Florida

This tiny pizzeria in the heart of Key West serves thin-crust pies in more than 20 varieties. They’re known for serving a “Meat Lovers” pie made with Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, meatballs, Italian mozzarella and provolone cheese.

