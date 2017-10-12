“We’re the BEST leadership organization in the world for girls and no one can do what we do,” the Girl Scouts tweeted out.”

These tough cookies aren’t taking any crap from the boys.

The Girl Scouts of the USA issued a statement slamming the Boy Scouts of America’s decision Wednesday to start allowing girls into the ranks of its troops. The organization, which has been male-only since its inception in 1910, says it will now let girls join its Cub Scout program, for people ages seven through 10. Then in 2018, it will allow girls to join a Scouting program for older troops, which means that young ladies will soon be able to reach the highest rank of Eagle Scout.

Cub Scout “dens,” a group of six to eight boys within the “pack,” will become single-gender, allowing the Boy Scouts “to maintain the integrity of the single-gender model while also meeting the needs of today’s families,” the Boy Scouts said in a statement. The Girl Scouts, however, see the move simply as a way to appeal to millennial parents. In August, Girl Scouts president Kathy Hopinkah criticized the Boy Scouts accusing the organization of launching a “covert campaign” to get girls to sign up in an effort to help its own declining membership numbers and finances, the the New York Times reported.

We're the BEST leadership organization in the world for girls and no one can do what we do. Diversity is our strength. 💪💪🏽💪🏿 https://t.co/FW8cAkVzct pic.twitter.com/Y5vFc5gzJZ — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) October 11, 2017

“We’re the BEST leadership organization in the world for girls and no one can do what we do. Diversity is our strength,” the Girl Scouts tweeted out Wednesday.

“The benefit of the single-gender environment has been well-documented by educators, scholars, other girl-and-youth serving organizations, and Girl Scouts and their families. Girl Scouts offers a one-of-a-kind experience for girls with a program tailored specifically to their unique developmental needs,” it continued.

Sorry In Advance….. Letting girls into BOY SCOUTS is so STUPID. What is wrong with just having Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts? — Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) October 12, 2017

The Boy Scouts have previously been under fire for rules that prohibited gay scouts and troop leaders, but the organization has made significant moves in recent years to open up its membership. The Boy Scouts ended the ban on openly gay Boy Scouts in 2013, and the prohibition on gay troop leaders two years later. And earlier this year, the non-profit organization announced it would allow transgender boys in its ranks.

Sell cookies. The boy scouts shouldnt be compensating for the lack of diversity in the activities of the girl scouts (2) — Bella Lambert (@bellahlambert) October 12, 2017

I’m so confused on why BOY SCOUTS are now accepting girls when there is a such thing called GIRL SCOUTS? pic.twitter.com/DJ2eQR8BSC — tbee. (@_IGotTheDoorTor) October 12, 2017

The highest achievement for a Girl Scout is the Gold Award, which is only available to high school aged girls and requires a seven-step project to solve a community issue. In the past, girls have been allowed to take part in some of the Boy Scouts programming, however, they have not been allowed to earn the organization’s Eagle Scout ranking.

Here’s a tale of the tape of the two long-standing non profits:

Established in:

Girl Scouts: 1912

Boy Scouts: 1910

Estimated number of members:

Girl Scouts: 1.8 million

Boy Scouts: 2.3 million

Annual Revenue:

Girl Scouts: $1 billion

Boy Scouts: $815 million

Awards:

Girl Scouts: In 1980, the Gold Award was introduced. Requirements for receiving the highest honor in girl scouts requires girls to complete a seven-step project to solve a community issue.

Boy Scouts: The Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the program and found more than 100 years ago. To advance to this honor, a Boy Scout must pass specific tests and gain merit badges.

