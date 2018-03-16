Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi in the "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" trailer. (Screenshot/YouTube)

‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ reunites Snooki, JWoww and the Situation on April 5, five kids and three marriages after the MTV series wrapped.

“Jerzdays” are back.

It’s been almost 10 years since MTV’s “The Jersey Shore” taught us how to “gym, tan, laundry” and introduced us to hard-drinking housemates Snooki, JWoww, The Situation and the rest of the often intoxicated crew. They’re reuniting onscreen with the “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” series premiering on MTV on April 5, which catches up with everyone in the cast (except for Sammi Sweetheart) five years after the original series wrapped, as the now 30-something crew (many now married or with children) return to their fist-pumping roots during a Miami getaway. And MTA has already greenlit a second season for the raunchy revival.

As for why Sammi isn’t coming back, Snooki suggested on her podcast recently that, “Sammi is just in such a happy place that I feel like she doesn’t want to jump back into that drama.”

“Jersey Shore” ran on MTV for six seasons from 2009 through 2012, peaking at a whopping 8.8 million total viewers for its season four premiere, and spawning global spinoffs like “Geordie Shore” in the U.K., “Gandia Shore” in Spain and “Warsaw Shore” in Poland. Audience favorites Snooki, The Situation and Pauly D eventually made $2 million per season and $150,000 per episode, with the rest reeling in between $80,000 and $100,000 per ep.

So while you’re waiting for Pauly D to let us know when the “cabs are here!’ – this what the “Jersey Shore” cast has been up to for the past five years.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

Arguably “Shore’s” biggest breakout star, the now 30-year-old pickle-loving “meatball” has become a married mother of two (Lorenzo, 5, and Giovanna, 3) and a media mogul with four novels/memoirs under her belt, as well as a clothing line (The Snooki Shop) and an Etsy store (Nicole’s Craft Room). She and BFF JWoww headed their own spinoff show “Snooki & Jwoww” for four seasons. Today, Polizzi hosts the weekly hour-long “It’s Happening with Snooki and Joey” podcast with makeup artist and stylist Joey Camasta, as well as “Snooki & JWOWW: Moms With Attitude” on YouTube.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino

He’s in a situation, all right. Sorrentino, 35, has pleaded guilty to tax fraud and now faces up to 15 years in prison and $250,000 in fines. He’ll be sentenced in April, but has been allowed to film “Family Vacation” as a last hurrah. Sorrentino was infamous for flaunting his chiseled abs on the show (his “Situation” so-to-speak), so he appeared on “Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition” and has said he wants to propose to his girlfriend Laura Pesce (no relation to this writer) and start a family. He also appeared on Snooki’s podcast last May and revealed that he had been sober for 18 months and counting.

Jenni “JWoww” Farley

Farley, now 32, married her on-again, off-again boyfriend on the show, Roger Mathews, in 2015, and the parents welcomed two daughters (Meilani, 3, and Greyson, 1). She won season 7 of “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Home Edition,” and is clearly more comfortable in the kitchen, as she and little Meilani make cooking videos for meal kit service Hello Fresh. Farley has also teamed up with BFF Polizzi in the aforementioned “Snooki & JWOWW” and “Snooki & JWOWW: Moms With Attitude,” and she also hosts her own popular YouTube series “Jenni & Roger | Domesticated” with her hubby, where they document the ups and downs of raising two kids.

Vinny Guadagnino

The youngest and arguably sweetest housemate has also embraced his cooking chops, hosting a few spin-off TV series with his mom including “The Show with Vinny” and “Vinny & Ma Eat America” on the Cooking Channel. Guadagnino, 30, also grappled with anxiety on screen in “Jersey Shore’s” later seasons, which led to him co-writing the book, “Control The Crazy: My Plan To Stop Stressing, Avoid Drama, and Maintain Inner Cool” and advocating for mental health awareness. He also worked on his comic timing by appearing on MTV’s “Guy Code” for its first two seasons, and recently made headlines by slapping down some of President Trump’s climate change comments.

Paul “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio

Living up to his name, DelVecchio has continued spinning club music with regular gigs in Las Vegas and around the country, including opening for Britney Spears’ “Femme Fatale” world tour. He was the first “Shore” castmember to get his own spinoff (“The Pauly D Project”) which only lasted a year. He had more luck with E! reality series “Famously Single” — where he met his former girlfriend, fellow MTV reality star Aubrey O’Day. The two hosted “Famously Single Season 2 After Hours” for E! on YouTube last year before splitting last summer, after a year and a half together.

LAS VEGAS THIS SATURDAY MARCH 17th Kicks Off My @draisbeachclub Residency !!! @DraisLV Let’s GoOo 🙌🏽🔥🇮🇹 https://t.co/4MCIQpscjj pic.twitter.com/IxrxAboACy — DJ Pauly D (@DJPaulyD) March 11, 2018

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro

He’s most famous for his toxic relationship with Sammi Sweetheart during the first few seasons of the show before their final 2014 split. He followed Pauly D in joining “Famously Single” for season two, where he briefly dated Khloe Kardashian’s friend Malika Haqq for two months. He’s otherwise stayed out of the spotlight – besides announcing in December that he’s expecting a baby girl with girlfriend Jen Harley. (Can someone tell him not to give the little one “Ron Ron Juice,” though?)

Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola

While Giancola appeared in the “Reunion Road Trip” with the cast last year (which her ex Ortiz-Magro skipped out on) Sammi Sweetheart will not be returning for “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” next month. Now 31, she’s dating Jersey native Christian Biscardi, runs the Sweetheart Styles online boutique, hosts the “Just Sayin” relationship podcast and has a line of “Dangerous” fragrances.

Deena Cortese

The last addition to the “Jersey Shore” family brought the cast back together a few times last year, including her 30th birthday bash in January 2017 and her wedding to Christopher Buckner last October. She appeared on VH1’s “Couples Therapy” and a few “Snooki & JWoww” episodes, but Cortese, now 31, has otherwise kept pretty quiet — besides being a dog trainer at The Green Leaf Pet Resort in Millstone, N.J.

Angelina Pivarnick

It could be easy to overlook the self-proclaimed “Kim Kardashian of Staten Island” because she left in the middle of the first season, and only appeared for a brief stint in the second to stir up drama before disappearing again. Pivarnick, 31, has had an interesting career since, making her wrestling debut on “TNA iMPACT Wrestling” in 2011, releasing a song called “I’m Hot,” appearing in “Couples Therapy” and starting a Kickstarter for her “The Comeback” series that never went anywhere. She’s working as an EMT in NYC.

Proud to be part of such a prestigious job. pic.twitter.com/X86WCB24u9 — Angelina Pivarnick (@angelinamtvjs) March 8, 2018

