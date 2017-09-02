People are putting glitter everywhere. Health experts have their concerns. (heckmannoleg/iStock)

Social media users are bedazzling their tongues with sparkly stuff – as well as breasts, butts, beards, brows and even their roots.

Beauty bloggers are eating this glitter trend up.

No, really. Glitter tongues have taken over Instagram the past couple of weeks, ever since Australian makeup artist Jacinta Vukovic got sparkles in her mouth while she was trying to make her lips glisten. “I thought I would embrace this and make it the main focus,” she posted – and now her happy accident has been copied more than 100 times on Insta alone.

We’ve reached peak sparkle, people. After Yves Saint Laurent sent a glitter nipple down its Paris Fashion Week Spring 2017 runway, the summer music festival circuit has also seen glitter boobs – a.k.a. disco t-ts – where bared breasts are dressed in sparkling paint, stick-in gems and jeweled nipple pasties or tassels.

Summer fests have also seen glitter butts – where derrieres are spackled with sparkle, like shimmery, sandy beach bums.

And don’t forget glitter brows, like Bella Thorne’s:

Fresh faced with a bit of glitter 🌈☺️ A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Aug 28, 2017 at 12:19pm PDT

Or there’s also glitter beards:

Glitter Beards!! If you are curious how we did these, check out the link in our bio ❤️ A post shared by The Gay Beards (@thegaybeards) on Oct 24, 2015 at 4:44pm PDT

You can top things off with glitter roots on your scalp:

Half up half down☘🌺🌻 Blue glitter roots and messy buns💐💐 #spacebunhair#blueglitter#curlsforthegirls#cutehair#beautywonderland##festivallook#glitterroots A post shared by 🦄HairbyLucy🌻✂ (@lucy_trev) on Aug 27, 2017 at 6:35am PDT

And we can all shed a glitter tear, like James Charles and Manny Gutierrez at Coachella.

SERVING CHELLA FOR THE KIDS HONEY! Day 2 #coachella with @kiehls 😍 Photo – @tylerdub008 A post shared by 🌙Manny Gutierrez (@mannymua733) on Apr 15, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

Oh, and if you thought vajazzling the outside of your lady bits was tacky, well … this summer introduced us to vaginal glitter bombs. Passion Dust capsules, to be exact, which are inserted into a woman’s nether regions to dissolve and release “sparkling candy-flavored passion dust” that makes sex “magically delicious” for $7 a pop.

See also: 6 of the craziest products to highlight, bedazzle and tighten your vagina

Millennial beauty bloggers and festival goers didn’t invent body glitter, of course. Tom Fitzgerald, co-creator of the fashion and pop culture blog TomandLorenzo.com with Lorenzo Marquez, told Moneyish that we’ve been caught in a sparkle cycle for decades.

“You can see glitter trending in the 80s, and certainly glitter and glam rock trending in the 70s with David Bowie’s [alter ego] Ziggy Stardust,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s a recurring theme in fashion, and it’s something we return to when things start getting a little scary in the world.”

He suggested the 70s glitterati were drawn to sequins in response to the Vietnam War and Watergate. In the 80s, they were flashing in the face of the Cold War and the AIDS epidemic. And now we’re living in a perfect storm of political unrest, climate change and global terrorism that has us eating unicorn foods and dousing ourselves in fairy dust.

Celebrity stylist Phillip Bloch agreed. “Glitter is happy,” he said. “It’s a party, it’s confetti, it’s the Oscars, it’s magical fairy dust, it’s all of those things that make us smile.”

Marquez noted that some of the more impractical glitter applications, like twinkling your tongue, are only meant to be worn long enough to get that social media snap. “You’re not going to the bank or the supermarket with your glitter tongue – you’re putting it on just to have a ton of ‘likes’ on Instagram, to express yourself online,” he said

Still, fairy dust isn’t all fun and games. Doctors warn that getting glitter in your eye can scratch your cornea, which can get infected and cause complications – like even losing your eye.

“These glitter particles are actually little shards of plastic. These are sharp objects that are very small, and they are really hard to get out if they get into your eyes,” Dr. Avnish Deobhakta, an ophthalmologist at New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai, told Moneyish. “And corneal abrasions (cuts) can hurt quite a lot.”

So forget about sticking glitter where the sun don’t shine. Dr. Andrew F. Alexis, a dermatologist at Mount Sinai St. Luke’s and Mount Sinai West, told Moneyish that getting glitter inside broken skin – such as a cut, bug bite, rash or eczema – can cause allergic reactions or contact dermatitis.

“And since these products certainly aren’t sterilized, they can also introduce bacteria or some other pathogens into your body and cause infections,” he added. “Use glitter carefully and judiciously, on intact skin surfaces, and away from sensitive zones. Putting it anywhere near the eyes or vaginal area gives me cause for concern.”

Glitter can also be almost impossible to wash off, as anyone who’s agonized over scraping off sparkly nail polish knows. So Achelle Richards, the global artistic director from e.l.f. Beauty, recommends setting your lustrous look with a glitter-specific primer, like e.l.f. Glitter Primer, and using a silicone applicator so the glitter sticks better and creates easier clean up.

To remove, “use a natural oil like coconut oil or olive oil and saturate a cotton pad, gently rub over the glitter in a sweeping outward motion to pick up the glitter from the face. Follow by using a makeup remover wipe,” she added. “You should also always look for glitter that’s specifically targeted for eyes and lips.”

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved