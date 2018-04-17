(iStock)

Nearly seven in 10 people making more than $200,000 a year reported feeling stressed at work, according to LinkedIn Learning

Top earners are getting maxed out.

Making more money can mean more stress, according to a LinkedIn Learning study released Tuesday. Nearly seven in 10 (68%) people making more than $200,000 a year reported feeling stressed at work, compared to less than half (47%) of those making $35,000 to $50,000, and just 38% of those earning between $50,000 and $75,000.

High-earning employees weren’t even the most satisfied with work, according to the survey of almost 1,000 U.S. LinkedIn members who self-identified as employed: Folks making between $50,000 and $75,000 a year reported the greatest job satisfaction (81%); in contrast, 74% of people making more than $250,000 said the same. Seventy-nine percent of people making between $200,000 and $250,000 said they were satisfied with their jobs.

Gen Xers — defined in the study as respondents aged 37 to 52 — out-stressed the other generations, with 57% reporting stress at their jobs. Fifty-two percent of Baby Boomers (aged 53 and up) reported stress on the job, followed by millennials at just 44%. But even with their lower-stress status, millennials reported the lowest job satisfaction (72%), compared to Gen Xers (76%) and Boomers (78%).

And while the gender pay gap may persist, this survey found virtually no disparity in stress or job satisfaction levels for men and women. Fifty-two percent of both male and female professionals said they felt stressed on the job, and similar proportions — 75% of women and 76% of men — said they were satisfied with work.

The top-reported source of stress nationwide is the future of the country (63%), according to the American Psychological Association’s 2017 Stress in America survey, followed by money (62%) and work (61%).

The perils of the extremely wealthy, meanwhile, are well documented. After workers hit a peak annual salary of $105,000 in the U.S., a recent study in the journal Nature Human Behavior found, more income was linked with “reduced life satisfaction and a lower level of well-being.” And a 2010 analysis of responses to the Gallup-Healthways Well-Being Index found that “high income buys life satisfaction but not happiness.”

It’s also lonely at the top income bracket. “Wealth is isolating for both psychological and physical reasons. Psychologically, the acquisition of wealth — and more generally, possessions that signal high status — makes us want to distance ourselves from others,” a 2016 Harvard Business Review story posited. “This may be due to a feeling of competition and selfishness that sets in with the acquisition of wealth or status. It may also be because, quite simply, we don’t need other people to survive the way we did when we were poorer.”

