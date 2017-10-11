(iStock)

The best — and worst — master’s degrees if you want to make money

Mastering these subjects doesn’t pay.

Some say the master’s is the new bachelor’s, and indeed, nearly one in 10 Americans over the age of 25 now has a master’s degree, according to Census Bureau data. Meanwhile, back in 1940, fewer than 5% of Americans even had a bachelor’s degree.

They’re spending plenty to get that degree. The average debt of a person with a master of arts degree hit an inflation-adjusted $59,000 just five years ago, according to a 2014 report from the nonprofit public policy institute New America. That’s up from just $38,000 in 2004.

Still, in general, it pays to get a master’s. Median earnings for those with a master’s are $69,732 a year, compared to $59,124 per year for a bachelor’s.

But some master’s degrees don’t yield you a ton of earnings, according to data that career and salary site PayScale.com ran for Moneyish. The lowest-paying master’s is in human services, where you’ll learn how to manage a human services organization (these typically help vulnerable populations) — doing everything from grant-writing to budgeting to leading people. Your early pay is below $40,000 a year, and median mid-career pay — which means you have at least 10 years of experience — doesn’t top $50,000 a year. Plus, fewer than two thirds of people with this master’s degree report high job satisfaction, compared to more than three in four who report that for a professional counseling master’s, which has similar pay, according to the PayScale data.

Rank Master’s Degree Early-Career Median Pay Mid-Career Median Pay 1 Human Services (HS) $39,500 $46,600 2 Early Childhood Education $40,600 $49,200 3 Professional Counseling $40,400 $51,200 4 Community Counseling $40,900 $51,700 5 Museum Studies $41,000 $52,700 6 Divinity $45,100 $54,200 7 Mental Health Counseling $41,100 $54,600 8 Library Science $46,800 $55,000 9 Pastoral Ministry $46,400 $55,100 10 Art Therapy $40,300 $55,300

Of course, plenty of people with this degree love their jobs — and get to help people at the same time. A Twitter search reveals people tweeting about their human services master’s with #awesomeness, for example.

On the flip side, some master’s degrees pay off in a big way, like a master’s in nurse anesthesia. With this degree, you’ll get master’s in nursing plus an additional certification in anesthesia; by mid-career, you’ll make a median of $165,000. The Bureau of Labor Statistics notes that you will do things like “administer anesthesia, monitor patient’s vital signs, and oversee patient recovery from anesthesia” and that you “may assist anesthesiologists, surgeons, other physicians, or dentists.”

Rank Master’s Degree Early-Career Median Pay Mid-Career Median Pay 1 Nurse Anesthesia $143,000 $165,000 2 Telecommunications Engineering $76,200 $141,000 3 Finance & Economics $68,000 $134,000 4 Electrical Engineering (EE) $80,600 $130,000 5 Computer Engineering (CE) $86,400 $129,000 5 Biomedical Engineering (BME) $70,200 $129,000 5 Mathematics & Statistics $72,700 $129,000 8 Technology Management $67,600 $127,000 9 Computer Science (CS) $86,500 $126,000 9 Corporate Finance $67,800 $126,000

