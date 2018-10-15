Annette Blank and Lauren Simmons discuss being women working at the NYSE in the ninth episode of Good Company.

These are real-life Fearless Girls.

Lauren Simmons, 24, is currently the only full-time female equity trader working on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange — and she’s just the second African American woman on the trading floor in the financial institution’s 226-year history.

“I believe that life often steers you in the way that it needs to, and it steered me to Wall Street — now I’m the ‘Fearless Girl,’” she told Moneyish, likening herself to the statue of a defiant girl that stared down the Charging Bull in NYC’s Financial District to call out corporate America’s gender gap before recently moving to the NYSE. “Getting used to the trading floor is an extreme learning curve … but I have been enjoying everything I‘ve learned in the past year and a half.”

The Georgia native earned a bachelors in genetics, intending to go to medical school. But she realized that her heart wasn’t in it, so she took her love of numbers to Wall Street. The self-taught stockbroker did a lot of networking. “I have zero family in finance, so I reached out on LinkedIn. I emailed people; I cold-called people. I got told ‘yeah,’ ‘maybe,’ ‘kind of,’ ‘no,’” she said. “But I’m a believer in you don’t need 20 yeses, you just need one.”

She landed at Rosenblatt Securities through a LinkedIn posting in March 2017, and studied hard to pass her Series 19 exam to earn her badge to work on the NYSE floor. “A lot of the men on the floor were like, ‘It’s OK if you don’t pass … something else will come along,’” she mused. “So out of 10 people, only two people pass typically in a class — and I was one of the two. ”

Now a year and seven months into her high-stress role advising clients in how to invest millions of dollars based on data coming in by the millisecond, she’s eager to trade some tips with another woman who knows what it’s like to break into the stockbroker boys’ club.

Enter Annette Blank, who retired in December 2017 after 39 years in the biz, who also became a successful investment adviser without having a financial background. “My husband had left us, and I knew that I’d have to take care of my son and would have to make a lot of money — and this was a business in which you can make a lot of money,” said Blank, who declined to give her age other than “older than 65.”

She started working as an assistant in a small brokerage house before registering as a broker and getting hired at Merrill Lynch because, “it cost them nothing to hire me. They could easily let me get started, and if I didn’t work out they could say, ‘You see? We told you.’ But I surprised them, and I succeeded, and very quickly.

“And I ended up loving what I was doing,” she added. “I had the confidence. I knew I was good, and I loved stocks, so I ended up making clients a lot of money.”

Blank invited Simmons to her Manhattan apartment recently to share her advice in the ninth episode of Good Company, a Moneyish original series that matches millennials with veterans in their field for mentorship and conversation. (Watch the video.) And the two women realized that, sadly, many of the same gender stereotypes that Blank faced in the 70s and 80s remain today — even if Stacey Cunningham recently made history as the NYSE’s first female president.

“I don’t think much has changed. It’s disappointing to me,” said Blank, who’d hoped to see more women on the NYSE trading floor by now. She notes that women aren’t mentored the same as men in the industry. Plus, gender bias is working against them. A 2017 Stanford study found that men made up 75% of the wealth management field and filled more than 80% of leadership roles. The few women who made up a quarter of the industry were just as productive as the men (and other research shows that female investors outperform men) yet they were 56% more likely to get fired after a mistake, and only a third of them could find another job within a year.

So female brokers like Blank and Simmons have to hustle that much harder. “If you were to ask me, ‘What do you have to do?’ I’d say you have to come in early. You have to leave late. You have to read everything. You have to study. You have to do two-and-a-half times what anybody else does — and especially as a woman, more is expected of you to be successful,” said Blank.

And Simmons added that she never considered finance as a career before because it’s not something that was offered in school, so it’s important for women like her and Blank to show girls that they can have a rich and fulfilling career helping people manage their money. “If you don’t know about the world of finance, and there’s no one around you exposing you to it, then you are just not going to apply,” she said — although hope is on the horizon. “Change is slowly progressing. This is the ‘Year of the Woman.’ (But) oftentimes we will see a woman put into these high positions, and then once the women leave, they put a man in. So I hope that with all the progress that has been made, that we’re not reverting back after these women leave.”

