You can now print your face right on your bag — and 4 other ways to keep airlines from permanently misplacing your stuff

Talk about major baggage.

You can now put a huge photo of your face on your luggage, thanks to gift company Firebox. It has a product called the “head case,” in which you send them a photo of your face, and they will print it on both sides of your luggage. More than 3,000 people have already shared this product listing.

“Nothing says ‘that’s my bag!’ like the one with your own face on it,” the company writes in its promotional language, adding that you’ll be the “envy of the Baggage Reclaim lounge” with this product.

Firebox clearly has a sense of humor about the bags — it calls them a “mad creation” — and has priced them accordingly, ranging from $26-$39 depending on size. The bags are made of “durable polyester spandex so they stretch comfortably, the company adds. And because of their distinctiveness, they would be way easier for airlines to locate when they become misplaced.

Lost or misplaced luggage is a problem. For every 1,000 passengers that fly, the airlines lose six bags, according to data from SITA, an airline information technology company. Here are four ways — that you can actually face doing — to protect yourself from lost luggage.

Ship your bags.

With all the baggage fees airlines are introducing, it’s not always cheaper to put your bags on the plane with you. Both UPS and FedEx both have luggage boxes that can help you ship your stuff. And while airlines typically won’t insure valuables in your bags like jewelry and electronics, you can get that protection through the shipping companies.

Check in early.

If you’re racing to catch your flight, the airline is also likely racing to get your bag on the plane — and that can be where mistakes happen. Check your bags in early — more than an hour before your flight — to help avoid that issue.

Get a tracking device for your bag.

Many airlines are introducing bag tracking technologies but if that’s not enough for you, you can get your own luggage tracking devices. LugLoc offers one that you can track your bag from your smartphone, and TrakDot has a similar service.

Double check the gate agents work.

When the agent puts the bar-coded sticker on your bag, it’s worth checking to make sure it has the correct destination on it. In addition, make sure you remove old bar-coded stickers from past flights and have a distinctive tag on your bag with all of your contact information on it.

