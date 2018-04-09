A new study finds 1 in 3 women doesn't think she'll make $50,000. (MachineHeadz/iStock)

Women in CareerBuilder’s Equal Pay Day survey were three times more likely than male coworkers to say there is pay disparity and less opportunity for them to advance.

Women are pessimistic about their professional futures compared to their male colleagues.

About a third of women expect to earn a salary less than $50,000 in their careers, and one in four never expects to get promoted above an entry-level position, according to CareerBuilder’s new Equal Pay Day survey released Tuesday.

In comparison, roughly half of their male counterparts (47%) expect to cash in a six-figure salary some day, and only 9% worry about being stuck in a junior-level post. Only 22% of female employees anticipate snagging a six-figure salary.

So CareerBuilder polled more than 800 hiring and human resources managers, and more than 800 workers, all across private sector industries. And it found that men and women have different perspectives on whether there is equal pay for equal work, let alone equal opportunities for all.

Nearly one-third of women (32%) do not think they are making the same pay as their male counterparts in their organizations who have similar experience and qualifications; only 12% of men think that is true, in comparison.

Yet these working women have legitimate concerns about salary. The CareerBuilder report hit ahead of Equal Pay Day on April 10, or the symbolic day each new year that full-time female U.S. employees have to work until to make what men earned the year before. Women make 80 cents for every $1 a man does on average, so Equal Pay Day falls more than four months into 2018. The figures are much worse for women of color; black women earn 63 cents on the dollar, so their Equal Pay Day won’t be until Aug. 7, after the year is already half over. Hispanic women make 54 cents on the dollar, so their Equal Pay day (Nov. 1) is practically next year.

It stands to reason that if women don’t think they are being paid what they are worth, then they don’t expect to be recognized for their work, either. So while 29% of men in the CareerBuilder survey believe they will be promoted to a director level or higher, fewer women (22%) feel the same. And almost one-third (31%) of women say they have hit a glass ceiling at their job, and don’t expect advance any further.

That’s likely because only 34% of women said they are satisfied with the career advancement opportunities at their current gig, and 30% of women do not feel they have the same career advancement opportunities as the men who have the same skills and qualifications at their organization. They are also less likely to be satisfied with their training and with the learning opportunities at their job than men are (43% compared to 55%).

So what can be done? The good news is, 94% of employers in the survey agree there should be equal pay in the U.S.; problem is, they are less certain about how to make that happen. For example, less than half (42%) believe proposed legislation to ban employers from asking job candidates for their salary history will help close the gender gap. But places like New York, Philadelphia and Massachusetts have passed laws against letting employers ask about salary, because it perpetuates the cycle of someone who was paid less before to continue being paid less than someone who was making more than her gunning for the same position.

“The only reason employers ask this is so that they can low-ball you when they make you an offer and keep you in the same salary bracket. Resist!” job coach Cynthia Pong at Embrace Change Consulting previously told Moneyish.

A 2017 Accenture report from last year suggested the pay gap between men and women in the developed world could disappear if women mastered digital technology and made more informed, ambitious choices in their career goals — but it would still take three decades to level the paying field. It predicted the gender wage gap wouldn’t close until 2044.

