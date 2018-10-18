(iStock)

Your manager may be clueless about what you’re doing all day — and that’s not good

Manage your manager.

More than one in three employees (37%) say they feel their manager doesn’t have an accurate understanding of how they’re spending their time, according to data released Thursday by team management platform Monday.com.

And experts say they’re right: “It happens a lot that bosses don’t know exactly what employees are doing and spending their time on,” says Call to Career founder Cheryl Palmer. Among the many reasons for this: “They’re working to try to please the people above them” so they don’t have time to focus on you, and “they got to be your boss without ever doing your job so they may not know what it entails,” she explains.

Whatever the reasons, that can be a big problem for workers, especially those looking for a raise or promotion. “Generally, the biggest source of conflict in the workplace is misunderstanding. Usually this misunderstanding stems from lack of communication or frustration on what the other person is doing, not doing, etc.,” says Niteesha Gupte, a career coach at career coaching company Ama La Vida.

And if there’s not enough communication between you and your manager, beware: “In a sense, a manager who doesn’t know what you’re doing, is similar to the parent of a toddler who hasn’t heard from them in a while: quiet implies something bad,” says career strategist and coach Carlota Zimmerman. In fact, staying mum can stall your career, she adds.

So it’s often essential to keep the manager posted on what’s going on, experts say. Here’s how to do that — without annoying your manager with TMI.

Get a face-to-face meeting with the boss on the calendar. “Explain in person or in an email that you would like to discuss expectations around workload and work product and that you would like to put a 30-minute meeting on the calendar to ensure working together effectively,” says Gupte. Ideally, of course, you do this when you start a new job or position, but it’s worth having a meeting in your current job too if you’re unsure about how to work best with your manager; position it as a way for you to learn how you can be of even more help to your boss.

During the meeting, ask your manager how they would like to be kept in the loop, says Gupte.

Palmer says she’d call it a “status update.” So you could say something like, “I’d love to give you a brief, regular status update so you’re always in the loop” (most will say yes, especially if the updates are brief and on their terms) and ask them details on how they’d like those updates.

Some managers may want to know the status of what you’re working on daily, some weekly, some monthly. Also ask them as how they like to be communicated to, adds Palmer. Do they prefer face-to-face meetings, email, Slack? And, of course, come armed with ideas about what you might include in the status update, and then ask if that’s helpful and if they want more, less or different information.

“Keep in mind that a manager may not have thought about these communication practices, especially if they are new in the role. In such cases, be ready to offer up a suggestion,” says Gupte. Maybe you suggest sending an email every Friday with the work you accomplished.

Be flexible. Begin sending or having those status updates promptly, but realize that you may need to have a future conversation if you feel they aren’t working. And know that some weeks, the boss may not have time to thoroughly read your status update or want to meet. “Pay attention to nonverbal cues,” says Palmer — like your boss looking at her computer while you’re giving your update, so you can cut this meeting short. “As far as reading your boss, realize that she’s a human being. If she’s fighting with her partner, or in a foul mood, or overwhelmed, walk away and show some initiative,” adds Zimmerman.

© 2018 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved