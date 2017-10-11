Uber former CEO Travis Kalanick tries on a helmet (Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images)

The script is reportedly being penned by the writer of the Oscar-nominated feminist film ‘Hidden Figures’

Silicon Valley’s troubles could be coming to a silver screen near you.

Earlier this year, former Uber engineer Susan Fowler wrote a viral blog post about her time at the then high-flying ride-hailing platform. Her essay described a culture where women like her were allegedly sexually harassed by male supervisors, only to have their complaints dismissed by upper management. It triggered a review of Uber’s workplace norms by former Attorney General Eric Holder, prompted widespread soul searching across Silicon Valley, precipitated the departure of hard-charging former chief exec Travis Kalanick and may have shaved billions off the valuation of the world’s most successful startup.

If you think that’s worthy of the Hollywood treatment, you’re not alone. An agent for Fowler is shopping around a pitch based on the engineer’s story to film studios, Deadline Hollywood reports. Per the entertainment trade publication, Fowler’s agent is proposing that the script be written by Allison Schroeder, best known for her work on the feminist space age flick “Hidden Figures,” and produced by ex-Disney veteran Kristin Burr, who was behind “Sweet Home Alabama” and the “Muppets” franchise. Tentatively titled “Disruptors,” a smart pun on both Uber’s impact on the taxicab industry and what Fowler’s whistleblowing did to the company, the proposed film is being pegged as a mishmash of “‘Erin Brockovich’ meets ‘The Social Network.’”

Hollywood, of course, has a long history of power brokers mistreating ingénues; witness the rape and sexual harassment allegations that have recently come to light against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and the circle that enabled him . But there’s some evidence that the industry, which likes to think of itself as a progressive beacon, is slowly paying more heed to everyone that’s not a white male or a young woman. Just witness the commercial success of women of color-fronted films like “Girls Trip” and “Hidden Figures,” as well as the critical acclaim afforded “Moonlight,” which centers around a gay black man.

If picked up, Fowler’s tale will join “Linda and Monica,” a proposed movie acquired by Amazon Studios about the friendship between Linda Tripp and Monica Lewinsky that triggered the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, in part due to sexual improprieties. Other films in the category include “North Country,” an Academy Award-nominated 2005 docudrama about the harassment faced by female miners in a testosterone-dominated environment which starred Charlize Theron.

