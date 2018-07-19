Amazon Prime Day saw a run on home goods. (Amazon)

Global shoppers snapped up cleaning supplies, smart light bulbs and Amazon devices in droves.

Amazon Prime Day really cleaned house.

The online retail giant announced Wednesday that a “record number” of Prime members — although it wouldn’t disclose exactly how many — had snapped up more than 100 million products worldwide during the 36-hour sale that ran Monday and Tuesday. And it turns out that many of the best-selling items in the 17 participating countries were cleaning supplies and smart gadgets for the home.

The top global sellers were the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($19.99, originally $39.99) and the Echo Dot ($29.99, originally $49.99), which was also a best-seller last year. It should be noted that these Amazon devices went on sale 12 hours before Prime Day kicked off at 3 p.m. EST on July 16, however, so shoppers had more time to purchase these products than the lightning deals limited to a couple of hours. Amazon also did not detail exactly how many of these were sold, merely disclosing that “millions” were bought, making it the biggest sales day ever for Amazon devices.

That’s not too shabby, considering Prime Day got off to a ruff start: Amazon’s website and app both crashed as soon as the shopping event kicked off on Monday, with frustrated shoppers landing on error-message pages that showed pictures of Amazon employees’ dogs and the note “Sorry, something went wrong on our end,” and directed them back to the homepage — which often resulted in another error message with a different dog.

Site monitoring service Down Detector reported that Amazon’s site and app were down for the first 63 minutes of the sale, with shoppers still reporting issues through the evening on Prime’s first day. Internet Retailer estimated that Amazon lost $72.4 million in revenue from the glitches, although RBC Capital Markets is guessing that Amazon still made $1.5 to $2 billion on Prime Day. Coresight Research had previously estimated that shoppers would spend $3.4 billion on Prime Day this year, 40% more than 2017. (Amazon doesn’t share specific Prime Day sales figures.)

But while you might expect smart home speakers and video game bundles to have topped the best-seller lists in each country, it turns out that many of the more than 100 million Prime members across the globe were more interested in stocking up on home goods. The Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use cooker and the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter were among the three top sellers in both the U.S. and Canada. Laundry detergent top the bestsellers list in Mexico and Japan, while dishwashing tablets were among the most popular sellers in the U.K. Kleenex Ultra Soft Toilet Tissue was No. 1 in Singapore. And Philips Hue smart light bulbs, lighting strips and starter kits, which can be voice-controlled by Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant, were best-sellers in the U.K., the Netherlands, Belgium and Australia.

Here are the Prime Day best-sellers by country:

U.S.: Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use; 23 and Me DNA Test; LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

U.K.: Bosch Cordless Drill; Philips Hue Personal Wireless Lighting Light strip; Finish Dishwasher Tablets

Spain: SanDisk Ultra 64GB memory card; Cecotec Conga Excellence 990 4 in 1 iTech 3.0 robot vacuum cleaner

Singapore: Coca-Cola Zero Sugar; Play-Doh Shape and Learn Shape a Story; Kleenex Ultra Soft Toilet Tissue

Netherlands: Osmart Zigbee Smart Plug; Philips Hue White Ambiance GU10 LED Spot; Sandisk Micro SD

Mexico: Ace Powder Laundry Detergent; Amazon Basics USB Lightning Cable

Luxembourg: Jamie Oliver Tefal pan; Brita water filter; Solar-lamp in Preserve Jar with USB connector

Japan: Top Super Nanox Liquid Laundry Detergent + Extra Large Refill, SAVAS Whey Protein 100 cocoa flavor 1050g

Italy: Finish Dishwasher Tabs All in 1 Max; Braun Multi-grooming Kit Precision Trimmer 9-in-1 for beard Styling; Hoover Rechargeable Broom 2-in-1 Freedom

India: Redmi Y2 Gold 32 GB smartphone; Tata salt; Mi 10000mAH Li Polymer Power Bank 2i

Germany and Austria : PlayStation Plus Membership; Jamie Oliver Pan by Tefal; Osmart Zigbee Smart Plug

France: PlayStation Plus Membership; SanDisk Ultra 64GB memory card, TP Link Wi-Fi connected plug

China : Philips Sonicare Healthy White HX6730 Toothbrush; Braun Digital Ear Thermometer; Paul & Joe Beaute Moisturizing Foundation

Canada: Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use; LifeStraw Personal Water Filter; Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones

Belgium: SanDisk Ultra 128GB memory card; Osmart Zigbee Smart Plug; Philips Hue lightbulbs

Australia: PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console with Bonus Fortnite Content; FIFA 18 for PlayStation 4; Philips Hue lightbulbs

And in the U.S., members purchased more than 300,000 Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi Use cookers and 150,000 LifeStraw Personal Water Filters. It was also the first Prime Day to include discounts at Whole Foods, where Amazon says members saved “millions” with deals. Organic strawberries were the best-sellers at the upscale grocer.

