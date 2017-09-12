Conor McGregor, the Irish professional boxer and mixed martial artist, has coined the term ‘wealth belly’

The wealth bod is the rich new dad bod.

Cage fighting champ Conor McGregor coined the new term for the well fed with big bellies, presumably fueled by lush meals, good wine and extravagant lifestyles.

You need to get yourself a wealth belly, kid. It's the new six pack. A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

“You need to get yourself a wealth belly, kid. It’s the new six pack,” the Irish fighter captioned an Instagram post of himself posted up in a leather booth at a restaurant seemingly satisfied after clearing his plate while his significant other rubs his bare belly.

McGregor, 29, is the perfect candidate for the “wealth bod.” When he’s not in the ring, the tatted-up, cigar-smoking boxer is in a three-piece suit or silk pajamas. The UFC world champion was named the 24th highest paid athlete last year by Forbes ranking in $34 million. More recently, despite losing the fight to Floyd Mayweather last month, he still took home an estimated $75 million.

He seems to be enjoying the good life. McGregor flaunted his rich physique he calls a “wealth belly” in another photo while holding his son, Conor Jr., while basking on a yacht with a gold watch and massive matching pinky ring on hand. Other photos show the mixed martial arts champ enjoying breakfast shirtless.

Wealth belly A post shared by Conor McGregor Official (@thenotoriousmma) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:51am PDT

It’s a posh upgrade from the humble dad bod, a male physique defined by Urban Dictionary as “softly round” sported by men who aren’t obese, but a chunky five to 15 pounds heavier than they’d prefer to be. The dad bod nearly broke the internet in 2015, with people dubbing it just as desirable as a six pack. The phrase which is synonymous with frat bros having a few beers and too much pizza, spawned a slew of memes and think pieces.

Celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Simon Cowell, Chris Pratt and Seth Rogen have all been associated with the gutsy phrase. And the swimsuit brand Chubbies has been promoting the dad bod for years since it started up in 2011 showcasing many different body types of men with a little more to love wearing their short swim trunks on Instagram.

To work on your wealth bod, perhaps put down the plastic cup of foamy beer and trade it for champagne or fine wine and sub in caviar for chips.

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved