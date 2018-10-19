Aleen Kuperman, Jordana Abraham and Samantha Fishbein dish on their new book ‘When’s Happy Hour,’ #MeToo, the gender pay gap and saving money in your 20s

The female forces behind the digital brand Betches — Aleen Kuperman, Jordana Abraham and Samantha Fishbein — will release their third book “When’s Happy Hour? Work Hard So You Can Hardly Work” on Oct. 23. It’s a career credo for young professionals on how to take charge at work, become a boss, and still maintain a thriving social life.

“The career book was a logical extension of where we are in life,” Fishbein, 28, told Moneyish. The trio started their sarcastic, tongue-in-cheek blog Betches Love This in college in 2011 while attending Cornell University. They parlayed their following of mainly millennial women into the brand Betches, earning more than 6.3 million followers on Instagram and two best-selling books. They felt they could give good advice since they’ve created their own business, hiring 18 full-time employees in the past two years and moving into their own Flatiron flagship office — all in their 20s.

“We felt that that experience had given us the tools to write about this while still expressing ourselves in our Betches voice, and being really honest with people about the way millennials really feel about their career,” said Fishbein.

That means tackling the painful transition from college to the real world, finding a career you’re good at, and not just doing what you love, but as the Betches write, “loving what you do.”

“Someone once came in for an interview and said she wanted to leave the job she was at because she said she didn’t want her boss’s role which is a good way to think about it,” said Abraham of feeling stuck. “If you don’t see yourself growing there, that’s something to consider — ‘Is this the path that’s right for me? Do I feel fulfilled? Am I pursuing a passion? Do I want to climb the ladder that I’m currently on.’”

In the book, the ladies tackle this issue straight on with a flow chart titled “WTF Should I Do for a Job?” prompting readers to answer questions like: “Do I care about making money?” “Do I want to help people,” and “Do you want a traditional 9 to 5” to steer them in a line of work that could be a right fit — like a career in finance or becoming an entrepreneur.

While the book has a lot of “F” bombs and LOL moments, including the line from punk rock band Blink 182 “work sucks, I know,” they also get into heavier workplace issues, like harassment, and the gender pay gap.

“We started this book before the #MeToo movement really launched timing wise, but it definitely inspired a lot of the content,” said Fishbein, of why the trio added in a chapter called “Women and Men at Work” which details workplace sexual harassment and navigating dating a coworker.

There’s even a chart that spells out “Okay” vs. “Not Okay” behavior in the office, like if a boss makes a sexually charged comment at you. They take it a step further by telling readers how exactly to deal with harassment: “If you’re being sexually harassed, you need to speak up. Sometimes women hesitate because they’re so uncomfortable that they want to leave their jobs,” they write. They also suggest documenting every behavior, comment or different treatment you’ve received and filing a report. And for more extreme measures when things are really bad and your employer isn’t helping, report the offenses to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, they advise in the book.

Here is some practical workplace advice that will get you to happy hour faster:

When to pursue a passion project

If you love something, you’ll find time for it — no matter how busy your day job might seem.

“You really have to work outside of your normal work hours if its a passion,” says Abraham. “If it starts taking up so much time to where you really need to be invested in it, then you can consider the tradeoff between leaving your actual job, and pursuing your side job. It’s not something you should do just because you think you’re good at it. You have to prove yourself before you can devote full time to it.”

Mastering time management

The Betches are the queens of social media, but in reality they need to monitor how much they’re on their phones if they want to get stuff done.

“It’s as simple as turning on your do not disturb on your computer or phone; putting your phone in a charger across the room or turning it face down,” said Kuperman. “Notifications are the things that will suck you back in no matter what. If you turn on do not disturb on all devices, I’m much more able to concentrate for longer periods of time.”

Fishbein has a more gamified approach: “I use the Forest app. You set a time for yourself — say you don’t want to look at your phone for a half hour — it shows a forest growing and if you go to a different app, to go on Instagram or whatever else you go on, it kills your forest so it gamifies focusing in a way. I find it helpful.”

Negotiating a raise

The Betches note in the book that only 7% of women negotiate their salaries compared to 57% of men.

“If you can negotiate the price of a jacket at the Florence leather market, you can negotiate your f—king yearlong salary,” they write of having the guts to ask your boss for what you’re worth.

The book also answers real life questions from readers, like one woman, for example, who was told she was getting a raise until her boss backtracked on her and gave it to her male colleague instead. They also suggest being direct with friends or colleagues and asking them what they make, so you can figure out if you’re being fairly compensated.

“They only way to know if you’re getting paid less than men for the same job is if you f–king ask. So don’t feel weird about casually asking Jason in accounting how he can afford that trip to Mykonos.”

Saving money in your 20s:

Spend that raise wisely. “It’s about really knowing what you spend your money on, that’s the No. 1 thing,” said Kuperman, adding that she uses the app Quicken which lets you view all of your transactions in one place. “I figure out why I’m spending way too much on ordering in. Cooking is key to saving money,” she noted.

Longer term she said you must be willing live under your means and sacrifice a luxury, not a need. “Choosing an apartment that’s cheaper and has a longer commute — that can be something you can do and then you can still go to happy hour.”

Fishbein recommends saving before spending like she did: “Set up automatic transfers with your bank to an amount you’ve decided so you don’t have to actively save [money].” She says she uses the app Acorns, a service that automatically invests money for you by rounding to the nearest dollar amount on your credit card charges and invests the difference.

Tackling your anxiety-inducing inbox

“Apologies for the delay,” said anyone who has ever ignored an email for longer than three days.

“In the book, we wrote about whether you’re someone who puts off emails or someone who answers emails,” says Fishbein, admitting that she’s someone who has to have “zero messages” in her inbox, suggesting taking an designated time twice or three times during the work day to specifically answer or manage emails instead of distracting yourself to answer as soon as they pile in.

