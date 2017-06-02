Japan and China are respectively getting themeparks from Studio Ghibli and Lionel Messi (Photo illustration/Atta Kenare/Getty Images and Studio Ghibli)

Amusement parks celebrating “My Neighbor Totoro” and the F.C. Barcelona superstar are opening in Japan and China

Anime and soccer fans, it’s time to book your plane ticket to Asia.

A group of Chinese firms and Spanish media giant Mediapro have announced plans for a theme park based off the life and career of F.C. Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. The Messi Experience Park, which is slated to open in 2019, will span over 19 acres and host 20 different attractions. Per British broadcaster Sky Sports, the amusement park will use futuristic augmented and virtual reality technology to offer soccer training clinics and displays of the Argentinian wizard’s career highlights.

Messi is almost universally regarded as one of the top two players in the world and has won the Ballon d’Or, soccer’s highest individual honor, a record five times. The amusement park will be located in Nanjing, a city near Shanghai. The 29-year-old star is big in China, where he has over 22 million fans on Tencent Weibo, a Twitter-like microblogging service.

“I hope to provide [fans] the experience they never had before and to inspire them to pick up the sport early on,” Messi told reporters during a launch event in China, which he is currently visiting. “Hopefully, they will feel that I am around when visiting the park.”

Judging by images of Chinese fans waiting to catch the star, the park is set to be a hit.

Kids in China welcome Leo Messi 🇨🇳🇨🇳🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/FOY8I1WpT1 — 101 Great Goals (@101greatgoals) June 1, 2017

A fan before welcoming Messi in China.. pic.twitter.com/ajlVTeo5aV — Leo Messi (@LeoMess05799113) June 2, 2017

At the same time, Studio Ghibli, the beloved Japanese anime studio best known for “Spirited Away” and “The Tale of the Princess Kaguya,” has said that it will launch a theme park in 2020. The amusement site will be located in Nagoya, a city about 200 miles southwest of Tokyo.

The theme park will take cues from “My Neighbor Totoro,” a 1988 film in which two girls in the countryside befriend a cutesy Snorlax-like creature called Totoro. The Hayao Miyazaki-directed fantasy flick is regarded by critics as one of the best animated movies ever and has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Totoro” is know for its environmentalist themes and to that end, the governor of the province Nagoya is in has said that construction will be planned to avoid felling trees, the BBC reported. The park will sit on the same site as the 2005 Nagoya World Expo, which already had a life-sized replica of a site from the movie. There will be no rides, but fans can wonder around what’s basically a real-life film set.

Of course, they already can’t wait.

Clearly the most important world news in a long time – a Ghibli theme park is opening in Japan in 2020! https://t.co/GPbtoIfY1R — Aidan Doyle (@aidan_doyle) June 2, 2017

