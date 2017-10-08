How Snickers Protein Bar compares to Zone, Luna, Cliff and Quest bars

Think twice before taking this protein bar to the gym.

Mars came out with a line of healthy-ish versions of Snickers, Bounty, Milky Way and Mars chocolate bars with more protein, fewer calories and less sugar — and they’re said to taste just like the real thing.

The new bars pack on up to 19 grams of protein and are a little under 200 calories each. The Snickers Protein contains 199 calories, that’s 51 less than the original, with just 9 grams of sugar compared to a whopping 27 grams in a regular bar. It has 18 grams of protein, more than triple the amount of a standard bar with 4 grams. In comparison, a Quest Bar contains 20 grams of protein, 189 calories and zero sugar, while a Clif Whey Protein bar has 14 grams of protein, 250 calories and five grams of sugar.

“In terms of the macronutrients, the Snickers and Mars Protein Bars are comparable to other protein bars like Cliff, Quest and Kind,” Tanya Zuckerbrot, New York City-based registered dietitian tells Moneyish. “If you’re using it as a treat, it is a better option than the candy bar [but] just because it’s a better option does not mean it’s necessarily good for you.”



The source of protein used in the Snickers and Mars Protein Bars, seems to be lower quality than ingredients used in others. Mars and Snickers use a protein blend made with hydrolyzed collagens, grounded up animal bone and cartilage that contains small amino acids and soy protein. It’s unclear how much quality protein sources like whey, the liquid remaining after milk has been curdled and strained, is included. Others, like Quest, tend to use whey, which many prefer because it contains all the essential amino acids that help muscle building.

“It should be treated as a treat, once in awhile,” recommends Zuckerbrot of the Snickers Protein Bar. “There are other factors to consider when choosing the best bar like protein source, sugar content, fiber content and calories.”

If you’re using the bar in place of a meal, opt for one that is between 300 and 400 calories. If you want a snack, pick a bar that’s around 220 calories. And when it comes to sugar, opt for something 10 grams or lower.

Taking a bite out of the protein bar segment makes sense for Mars, considering chocolate sales are slumping as more brands look for a way to break into cleaner snacking trends. The US chocolate market is set for a 1% volume decline through 2021, Confectionery News reports. Meanwhile, the combined market for cereal, granola, energy and nutrition bars is an $8.3 billion market and continues to climb, according to Market Research.com.

One Snickers Protein bar costs $8 on Amazon, and a box of 18 is $47, versus $5.99 for a Luna Protein Bar or $15 pack of 12.

Here’s how Mars and Snickers Protein Bars compare to others on the market (Chart courtesy of Tanya Zuckerbrot, registered dietician, founder of The F-Factor Diet).

Brand Serving size Calories Fat Carbs Protein Original snickers 52g 250 12g 4.5g sat fat 33 carbs 27g sugar 1g fiber 4g Snickers protein 51g 199 7.1g 2.7 sat fat 18.4g 9.5g sugar 18g Mars Protein 51g 200 4.6g 2.6 sat fat 22g 13g sugar 19g Cliff Whey Protein 68g 250 11g 3g sat fat 26g 5g sugar 3g fiber 14g Cliff Original Luna protein 68g 250 5g 1.5g sat fat 45g 21g sugar 7g fiber 9g Luna protein 45g 170 5g 3g sat fat 22g 15g sugar 3g fiber 12g Luna Original 45g 170 8g fat 1.5g sat fat 21g 5g sugar 3g fiber 6g Zone Bar 45g 200 9g 4.5g sat fat 19g 14g sugar 1g fiber 11g Quest Bar 60g 180 6g 2g sat fat 24g 0g sugar 14g fiber 6g erythritol 20g

