Think twice before taking this protein bar to the gym.

Mars came out with a line of healthy-ish versions of Snickers, Bounty, Milky Way and Mars chocolate bars with more protein, fewer calories and less sugar — and they’re said to taste just like the real thing.

The new bars pack on up to 19 grams of protein and are a little under 200 calories each. The Snickers Protein contains 199 calories, that’s 51 less than the original, with just 9 grams of sugar compared to a whopping 27 grams in a regular bar. It has 18 grams of protein, more than triple the amount of a standard bar with 4 grams. In comparison, a Quest Bar contains 20 grams of protein, 189 calories and zero sugar, while a Clif Whey Protein bar has 14 grams of protein, 250 calories and five grams of sugar.

“In terms of the macronutrients, the Snickers and Mars Protein Bars are comparable to other protein bars like Cliff, Quest and Kind,” Tanya Zuckerbrot, New York City-based registered dietitian tells Moneyish. “If you’re using it as a treat, it is a better option than the candy bar [but] just because it’s a better option does not mean it’s necessarily good for you.”

SEE ALSO: Cult favorite Halo Top Ice Cream is going vegan

The source of protein used in the Snickers and Mars Protein Bars, seems to be lower quality than ingredients used in others. Mars and Snickers use a protein blend made with hydrolyzed collagens, grounded up animal bone and cartilage that contains small amino acids and soy protein. It’s unclear how much quality protein sources like whey, the liquid remaining after milk has been curdled and strained, is included. Others, like Quest, tend to use whey, which many prefer because it contains all the essential amino acids that help muscle building.

“It should be treated as a treat, once in awhile,” recommends Zuckerbrot of the Snickers Protein Bar. “There are other factors to consider when choosing the best bar like protein source, sugar content, fiber content and calories.”

SEE ALSO: Is carbonated milk the next sparkling water?

If you’re using the bar in place of a meal, opt for one that is between 300 and 400 calories. If you want a snack, pick a bar that’s around 220 calories. And when it comes to sugar, opt for something 10 grams or lower.

Taking a bite out of the protein bar segment makes sense for Mars, considering chocolate sales are slumping as more brands look for a way to break into cleaner snacking trends. The US chocolate market is set for a 1% volume decline through 2021, Confectionery News reports. Meanwhile, the combined market for cereal, granola, energy and nutrition bars is an $8.3 billion market and continues to climb, according to Market Research.com.

One Snickers Protein bar costs $8 on Amazon, and a box of 18 is $47, versus $5.99 for a Luna Protein Bar or $15 pack of 12.

Here’s how Mars and Snickers Protein Bars compare to others on the market (Chart courtesy of Tanya Zuckerbrot, registered dietician,  founder of The F-Factor Diet). 

Brand Serving size Calories Fat Carbs Protein
Original snickers 52g 250

12g

4.5g sat fat

33 carbs

27g sugar

1g fiber

 4g
Snickers protein 51g 199

7.1g

2.7 sat fat

18.4g

9.5g sugar

 18g
Mars Protein 51g 200

4.6g

2.6 sat fat

22g

13g sugar

 19g
Cliff Whey Protein 68g 250

11g

3g sat fat

26g

5g sugar

3g fiber

 14g

Cliff Original

Luna protein

 68g 250

5g

1.5g sat fat

45g

21g sugar

7g fiber

 9g
Luna protein 45g 170

5g

3g sat fat

22g

15g sugar

3g fiber

 12g
Luna Original 45g 170

8g fat

1.5g sat fat

21g

5g sugar

3g fiber

 6g
Zone Bar 45g 200

9g

4.5g sat fat

19g

14g sugar

1g fiber

 11g
Quest Bar 60g 180

6g

2g sat fat

24g

0g sugar

14g fiber

6g erythritol

 20g

© 2017 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All Rights Reserved