(Bastion and Engineerable)

It’s made of anodized aluminum and is marketed as a stylish desk accessory

This will make your head spin.

A Kickstarter project for an object billed as an upscale, adult version of the fidget spinner has raised $41,000 and counting. Atlanta, GA-based accessories maker Bastion and industrial designer Engineerable originally sought just $5,000 to fund a production run for the Infinity Cube—a silverish, Rubik’s Cube look-a-like. “We’re amazed,” Daniel Bauen, Engineerable’s owner, tells Moneyish. “We started with a small vision but the community is much larger.” The funding campaign still has three weeks to go.

Though fidget spinners—ball-bearing toys originally used as a medical tool for kids to release nervous energy—have been around for decades, they’ve recently been enjoying a renaissance as the toy of the moment among tweens. While most of them are made from plastic and go for less than $20, Engineerable is marketing its adult cube made from anodized aluminum and brass pins as a luxury device. (While they currently go for $75 on Kickstarter, they’ll eventually mass retail at $100.)

“We wanted something that looks nice and professional, with a higher quality build,” says Bauen, whose company has made charging docks for Apple Watches and devices to help cameras focus better. He envisions workplace warriors fiddling with it while scrolling through PDFs and listening to a conference call on mute. “It’s like a stress ball with a soothing action that you can make,” he says.

Bauen and his partners came up with the idea of making a cube after observing people playing around with paper cubes made for promotional purposes. “They’re quite fun to play with, but they break quickly and don’t look good because there are advertisements on them,” he says. “This is stylish.”

But as fidget spinners have proliferated across the playground, some schools are banning them. Occupational therapists also caution against their mass use without medical supervision, because they can overstimulate certain children.

To that end, Bauen says that he’s not promoting the Infinity Cube as a medical device while also noting that it isn’t as distracting as a fidget spinner because you can only carry out one action with his toy– rolling it out flat and then rolling it back into cube form. On the other hand, your tween has figured out numerous tricks with their $5 toy and probably even balances it on their nose.

“It’s relaxing and relieves stress,” he says. “Anything beyond that, you should consult your doctor.”

