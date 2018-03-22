What's your excuse? (John Sommer/iStock)

CareerBuilder’s annual ‘late for work’ survey finds employees blaming fake eyelashes and fortune tellers for being tardy.

There’s no excuse for these ridiculous reasons for being late to work.

Most employees will clock in behind schedule at some point due to circumstances beyond their control. But CareerBuilder asked more than 1,000 hiring and human resources managers for the most memorable excuses that workers gave them for running late last year, and these outrageous cop outs should be grounds for immediate termination.

It’s too cold to work.

I had morning sickness (coming from a man).

My coffee was too hot and I couldn’t leave until it cooled off.

An astrologer warned me of a car accident on a major highway, so I took all backroads, making me an hour late.

My dog ate my work schedule.

I was here, but I fell asleep in the parking lot.

My fake eyelashes were stuck together.

Although it has been five years, I forgot I did not work at my former employer’s location and drove there on accident.

Time is not on your side. More than 2 in 5 (43%) employers told CareerBuilder in a new survey released Thursday that they have fired someone for being late. And they’re losing patience, as just 41% of bosses considered tardiness a fireable offense last year.

The bad news is, a quarter of 800 surveyed workers still confessed to being late at least once a month, CareerBuilder reports, and 12% (more than 1 in 10) say it’s a weekly problem. The most common (believable) excuses for not being punctual were traffic (51%), oversleeping (31%), bad weather (28%), feeling too tired to get out of bed (23%) and forgetting something (13%).

Most employees (65%) said they worked late on the day that they were tardy to make up for it and stay on their boss’ good sides. But 63% grumbled that clocking in from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. is an “antiquated practice,” and 88% think start and end times should be flexible. Then no one would ever really be “late” again.

When the lateness stats were broken down by age, Millennials were slightly more likely to say they’d been held up; 38% of those ages 18 to 34 are late at least once a month (compared to 36% of those ages 35 to 44, and 14% of those 45 and older.) Regionally, workers in the west were more laid-back about punctuality, with 30% of them reporting they were late at least once a month, compared to only 26% in the northeast, 25% in the south and 23% in the midwest.

Your best course of action is to wake up each morning and leave early enough to give yourself a comfortable cushion to arrive at work on time. But if you get off to a slow start, or some kind of extenuating circumstance does come up, here is the smartest way to let your boss know that you are running late to work.

